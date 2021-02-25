Google Pixel 5a design just leaked — see it now from every angle

Check out the Google Pixel 5a's full design in this latest leak of Google's next budget phone.

You can see below that Google has another handsome handset on the way, thanks to a new 360-spin video from Steve "Onleaks" Hemmerstoffer on Voice. It's reassuring to see much remains the same as the Google Pixel 4a, although the similarity could also be cause for concern.

This follows on from the first major Pixel 5a leak just a couple of days ago, which revealed some images and specs that we discuss below.

The new video below shows off a familiar-looking phone that keeps Google's soft-textured plastic back from previous Pixel a-series phones. Interestingly the power button in this video is the same color as the body, a departure from the contrasting colors Google has chosen for the past couple of years.

On the Pixel 5a's front face, we see a flat 6.2-inch FHD OLED display with a punch-hole camera in the top left corner.

The back reveals a dual-camera array, made up of a main and an ultrawide sensor. The smaller sensor below them is believed to be a phase detection auto-focus system, which continually checks the light coming into the camera sensors to ensure your subject is in focus.

(Image credit: Steve Hemmerstoffer/Voice)

Below is the rear fingerprint sensor that has been common to the Pixel a-series phones since the original Google Pixel 3a. It's not as fancy looking as facial recognition systems or under-display fingerprint sensors, but it's still convenient and reliable.

From what we can see so far, the Pixel 5a seems to be a reheated Google Pixel 4a 5G in terms of the design, cameras and display. The Pixel 4a 5G is an excellent mid-range phone, but we would have liked to see more changes between one generation and the next.

It's possible these changes may appear under the Pixel 5a's skin. Hemmerstoffer's leaks haven't told us anything about the phone's chipset, or the resolution of the camera sensors.

These may end up being downgraded, but with good reason. The Pixel 4a that the 5a will replace is only $349. If Google wants to keep that price, which undercuts rival phones like the iPhone SE, then it will have to cut back on some of the 4a 5G's features.

Google launched the Pixel 4a in August, with the Pixel 4a 5G following it in November. The Pixel 3a launched in May the previous year, however, which is likely when the Pixel 5a will appear this year too.

Whenever it does debut, we have high hopes it'll get a place on our best cheap phones and best Android phones rankings, despite some of the similarities with the current generation.