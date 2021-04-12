Google docs down: Outage happening right now

If you’re having trouble creating a new Google Doc, then you’re not alone as it appears Google’s online word processor is experiencing some glitches.

While you can open up existing Google Docs, at the time of writing, it doesn't appear that you can create a new document in the Google Drive service. This is a problem we ran into across the Tom’s Guide team in both our personal and work accounts. Downdetector has also flagged a Google Drive outage.

When trying to create a new Google Doc, within the Google Drive in Chrome or the Docs app in the browser, the page takes a long time to load and then serves up an error message. Google Docs encountered an error,” a message from the Google Docs Team said. “Please try reloading this page, or coming back to it in a few minutes.”

We tried it a few times and still encountered problems. So it looks like part of the Google Docs service is suffering an outage.

However, you can still write and edit existing documents; I’m writing this very story in an existing Google Doc. However, that’s hardly ideal for people who rely on Google Docs for their daily work.

Currently, there's little we can do to suggest a fix or workaround. You’ll just have to wait for Google to fix the problem. In the meantime, there are a host of other world processing services you could use. If you’re on Windows 10 then Microsoft Word is available, but if you want a free service OpenOffice offers a solid word processor. And on macOS there’s the Pages app.

We suspect Google will be rather quick to fix this problem. And by the time you read this article the error may have been fixed. But it’s another good sign that no matter how useful cloud-powered services are, particularly when it comes to saving and sharing files and folders, when they go down, that one major disruption can completely upend workflows.