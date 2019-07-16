Act Fast: Beats Solo3 Headphones $160 Off On Prime Day

Before to Amazon Prime Day, Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones were available for a pretty inviting price. Now that Prime Day is in full swing, though, the cost of these popular headphones has dropped even further.

Beats Solo3 Wireless: Was $300 now $140 @ Amazon

These wireless headphones give you booming sound and long-battery life, and a massive Prime Day discount eliminates more than half of the Solo3's sky-high price.

Amazon is selling the Solo3 Wireless for $140. That's a $160 drop from their normal price, meaning you're getting the Solo3 for more than half off.

That's a deal worth jumping on in if you're in the market for wireless headphones. We found the Solo3 Wireless produced booming sound with thumping lows and smooth mids, and we were also impressed by the battery life. Our biggest complaint? The Solo3 Wireless can be pretty pricey, but Amazon's discount addresses that objection.