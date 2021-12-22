GameStop PS5 restock confirmed for tomorrow — here’s which store will have stock

If you’re looking to secure a PS5 restock before the holidays, GameStop has an early present for you. The retailer will be holding an in-store PS5 restock on Thursday, December 23. This will almost certainly be your last chance to score a PS5 for holiday gifting.

News of this restock originally came from Matt Swider, one of the most well-known and reliable stock trackers out there. Swider posted on The Shortcut that GameStop will be holding a PS5 restock tomorrow and there will also be an in-store Xbox Series X restock at the same time. GameStop has now confirmed these restocks.

GameStop has updated its store locator tool , which allows you to check if your local retailer will be participating in this restock. Note that not every branch of GameStop will have stock, so make sure to check ahead of time to avoid disappointment.

This PS5 restock will likely start as early as 8 a.m. local time — but expect eager shoppers to start queuing for the console much earlier than this, especially since this could be your last chance to get a PS5 console before Christmas so the demand is highly likely to outmatch the supply.

As is now the standard with GameStop PS5 restocks, the console will only be available in bundles. The bundle GameStop will be selling during this restock will cost $795 and contains: a PS5 Disc console, an extra DualSense controller, three of the best PS5 games, a third-party controller charging dock and a $50 GameStop gift card. GameStop always charges the combined retail price of the items within its bundles, so you won’t be getting price gouged.

Previous GameStop in-store restocks haven’t required customers to be a PowerUp Reward Pro member. However, its last PS5 restock did require membership. So it's possible this PS5 restock will require membership as well. It’s worth getting signed up now just in case.

If you don’t live near to a GameStop, or would prefer to purchase a console online in the New Year, be sure to bookmark our PS5 restock hub for the latest updates over the coming weeks. We can't guarantee you a machine, but it’ll help make the job of tracking down a next-gen console a little bit more manageable.

