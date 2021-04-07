Fourth stimulus check: How likely is it this year?

Is a fourth stimulus check happening? Although many people still haven't received their third stimulus check, it's possible you're wondering whether another round of relief payments is in the pipeline.

The IRS hasn't finished sending out the third stimulus check, which is worth up to $1,400 per person. In the meantime, a number of lawmakers have expressed support for more stimulus legislation, either in the form of a fourth stimulus check or recurring direct payment.

More than 50 progressive House Democrats sent a letter to the Biden administration in January in support of adding recurring direct payments to the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. As we know, that didn't happen, but talks about monthly stimulus checks have resumed.

Last month, another group of Democratic senators addressed President Biden concerning the apparent need for more stimulus checks. According to the Washington Post, the latest letter calls for “recurring” payments.

“We urge you to include recurring direct payments and automatic unemployment insurance extensions tied to economic conditions in your Build Back Better long-term economic plan,” the group wrote, which consists of Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Bernie Sanders and others.

The White House hasn't responded to the renewed support for stimulus checks, and the general sentiment is that a fourth stimulus check isn't likely. Economists have suggested we're moving past the pandemic's worst financial woes, although similar things were said ahead of the second stimulus check getting passed.

If you think your stimulus check is missing, head over to the IRS Get My Payment tool to estimate when it might arrive. You can also call the IRS stimulus check phone number to get help with your payment status.

The IRS says that taxpayers whose direct-deposit information is on file should have seen their payments hit their bank accounts late March. Those who are waiting on paper checks and debit cards will likely receive their owed stimulus money in the coming weeks.

Use our stimulus check calculator guide to find out how much you might be eligible for, if you haven't already. It doesn't hurt to check your calculator amount against your actual payment amount to see whether you were sent the proper payment.