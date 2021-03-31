Fortnite update boosts Nintendo Switch performance and drops dinos on the island

Fortnite update 16.10 is live and brings a graphics boost for Nintendo Switch with it. The update dropped yesterday, introducing raptors, wolves, and other wildlife to the game. Dataminers have also dug out some Easter-themed skins which we expect to drop soon.

First thing's first: what are Nintendo Switch players in for? Epic Games announced the GPU and performance boost for Fortnite on the Switch, noting it's upgraded the renderer on the console to better use the GPU. If you're playing on the hybrid console, that means better resolution in handheld and docked mode, a more consistent framerate and a smoother overall experience.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The studio explains that Fortnite on Switch will still use dynamic resolution to hit a consistent framerate, but instances will be less frequent, with "significantly higher" resolution in general.

To give you an idea of what you're in for, the resolution in handheld and docked mode prior to the update sits at 1000 x 560 and 1390 x 780 respectively; post-update, the new resolutions are 1170 x 660 for handheld mode, and 1560 x 880 when docked. You can check out the difference in the side-by-side above.

Moving on to update 16.10, Epic delves into the new visitors to the island in the primal update. The eggs that have been scattered around in the run-up to Easter have hatched, and raptors are now on the loose. The dinos travel in pairs, so if you've watched Jurassic Park, you know what you're in for. Wolves and boars also join the fray, and you'll be able to fight, or farm the animals for resources. Of course, if you'd rather make friends with the new wildlife, you can; just craft a Hunter's Cloak.

Not all of the new fauna pose a threat: chickens and frogs are also milling about the island now, and are valuable resources for crafting.

As well as the fresh content that's just dropped, dataminers have been ferreting around in the update to find out what else is in store. Fortnite Insider reports on a slew of leaked skins and cosmetics that could roll out any time soon.

Easter-themed skins have been spotted, as well as an anime set. The site also points out the map changes that have rolled out, adding: "something has arrived on the island!"

Fortnite update 16.10 is live now on all platforms, and Nintendo Switch players can also look forward to saving around 140MB of storage space once it's downloaded.