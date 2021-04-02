Forget iPhone 13 — Huawei P50 Pro just leaked in stunning renders

Huawei doesn't have the best reputation in the US, but internationally, it was once a major smartphone player. Despite US sanctions, it's still kicking and putting out beautiful, powerful phones. We expect its next device to be the P50 Pro, and now there are some new concept renders courtesy of Concept Creator and LetsGoDigital.

Right off the bat, you can see a distinctive Leica camera module and the curved display. It's a beautiful phone from any angle and we hope the final design matches what we see here.

Rumors peg the P50 Pro to feature the world's first one-inch camera sensor on a smartphone, the Sony IMX800. This would allow the main camera to bring in more light, making for brighter photos and better low-light shots without having to fiddle as much with settings like ISO. Rumors also suggest that the phone will have a triple lens setup: wide, ultrawide and telephoto.

We've heard that Huawei will announce the new P-series in April, which lines up with other hints and suggestions. However, Huawei might delay the phone due to supply chain issues from both the pandemic and US trade sanctions.

While the P50 name isn't confirmed, it follows suit from Huawei's previous P devices. There might be two models, a Pro and a regular, with the latter taking the place of the Lite variants of old. The P50 Pro is slated to have Huawei's homegrown Kirin 9000 processor, while the regular P50 might get the lower-tier Kirin 9000E.

LetsGoDigital postulates that the P50 Pro will have a curved 6.6-inch QHD+ OLED display and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It might also have an in-display fingerprint sensor. Based on the renders, the selfie cam will be a single sensor with a centered hole punch cutout.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Concept Creator / LetsGoDigital) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Concept Creator / LetsGoDigital)

All told, the Huawei P50 Pro could be one hell of a phone. Of course, we can't forget about the biggest caveat with any Huawei phone these days. Due to US trade sanctions, the Chinese company cannot access Google Apps, including the Play Store. App installs are handled through Huawei's own app store, but it's nonetheless is strange experience if you're used to all that the Play Store offers.

We don't have any clue when Huawei will announce the new P-series. It could be as soon as this month, but it could also be pushed back into June due to supply issues. Only Huawei knows, so we'll just have to wait.