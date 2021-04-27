Forget Google Pixel 5a: Moto G20 packs 5,000 mAh battery, 90Hz display for cheap

Motorola has announced the Moto G20, its latest budget phone for the European market. While the phone won’t compete head-on with the Google Pixel 5a, its huge battery, smooth refresh rate and low price could make shoppers think twice about paying more for a mid-range phone.

Priced at €149 (Which is about $180), the Moto G20 is available in select European markets in either Breeze Blue or Flamingo Pink. While the design itself falls on the rather generic side, Motorola is offering quite a lot of phone for such a budget price.

For starters, the display is a 6.5-inch LED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The G20 is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T700 SoC with 4GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of storage depending on user preference. The phone also sports a mircoSD slot, so bumping up the available storage will be both cheap and easy.

The rear of the device features a quad-core camera array. A 48MP camera is the main shooter, while an 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth camera complete the setup. On the front of the G20, you’ll find a 13MP selfie shooter which drops down onto the display in a triangular-shaped cutout. It’s a very sold camera offering for a phone that costs less than $200.

The real standout, however, is the 5,000mAh battery. This is bigger than the battery found in even the iPhone 12 Pro Max, and according to Motorola will be good for two whole days of use. The 10W charging system isn't super fast, though.

Completing the phone’s offerings are Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 support, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Andriod 11, which is pre-installed on the device.

While there’s no denying that the G20 cannot stack up with the flagship phones on the market, it’s not intending to go toe-to-toe with Apple or Samsung. As a handset vying for a spot on our best cheap phones list, the Moto G20 appears to be a fairly nifty device at an attractive price point.

Motorola has said that the phone is rolling out across select European countries at first, and will then arrive in other regions in the coming weeks.