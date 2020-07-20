Fable 4 could finally be revealed at the July 23 Xbox Series X games event

Fable 4 could be finally announced at the Xbox 20/20 games showcase on June 23, just don’t expect a reveal akin to the one slated for Halo Infinite.

On the Resetera games forum, a well-known insider going by the name of Klobrille told fellow forum users that a new entry into the Fable series will make an appearance at the Xbox games showcase this week, which is expected to be awash with Xbox Series X first-party games. However, Klobrille warned that such an announcement will be an in-game trailer rather than any kind of deep dive into actual game footage.

“Just to get that expectation right, I don't think anyone should expect a Fable announcement with a gameplay demo like what Halo Infinite will do,” said Klobrille. “I guess this will rather be in the Horizon II-trailer-like [aka Horizon Forbidden West] ballpark, so an in-engine trailer but somewhat indicative of what to expect.”

Such a reveal would be an indication of a game that’s a decent way into development but isn’t at a point where real in-game footage is ready. But it would still be an announcement that Fable fans have likely been waiting years for.

A new Fable game has seemingly been on the horizon for years, with various cancelled projects slowly eroding hope that a fourth proper entry into the series would ever happen. But various leaks and rumors started to surface again in 2019 that would suggest Fable 4 is in the works.

And then a huge information leak told the tale of a destroyed Albion - the main setting for the Fable games - and an open-world game with time travel, other worlds, and a focus on doing things your own way. The legitimacy of such a leak has yet to be verified, but it gave us a hint at the direction the next Fable game could take.

Essentially we can expect a reboot of the series, with a more expansive game that still retains some of the quirks and humor synonymous with the Fable franchise. And we expect the game to look pretty good as well, given it’ll have the Xbox Series X’s 12 teraflops of power to tap into.

Given the Xbox 20/20 event is going to be mostly a showcase of Xbox Series X titles from Microsoft’s Xbox Game Studios, we’re expecting to see a lot of first-party games, meaning it’s an ideal time for it to reveal Fable 4 given Microsoft owns the intellectual property to the series. We’ll find out more in but a few days, so check back with Tom’s Guide for all you need to know about upcoming Xbox Series X games.