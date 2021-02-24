F9: Fast & Furious 9 release date, trailer, cast and everything else we know

We're getting ready to watch F9 — as its release is quickly approaching. And this movie adds even more family. Yes, new Fast and Furious movie may actually be called F9. While IMDB is claiming the movie is called Fast & Furious 9, all of its posters say F9.

The movie's only been teased in bits and snippets on social media, including Vin Diesel announcing the casting of pro wrestler John Cena, who may be here to fill the Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson-shaped hole in the film.

And yeah, we've got the new trailer. Check it out now.

Fast & Furious 9 release date F9 is due on May 28, 2021, postponed about a year past its original release date of May 22, 2020.

Fast & Furious 9 trailer

We got a big confirmation that F9's new release date is confirmed with its Super Bowl 2021 ad. These clips may hold you over after you watch the Fast and Furious movies in order.

The clip shows off the returns of Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren and the debut of John Cena's character.

The Fast & Furious 9 trailer debuted at the The Road to F9 concert.

It starts with Dom in his garage, and on the farm with Letty and his child, Brian. then, everything goes nuts. We get humvees and explosions. Jordana Brewster and John Cena (who's playing Dom's brother, Jacob). Charlize Theron's Cipher appears to be working with Cena to kill Dom. Then, Helen Mirren appears, for life lesson talk.

Then, everything goes crazy. We can't wait. Oh, and then there's a giant surprise I can't even type.

F9: Fast & Furious 9 cast

The cast of F9 looks pretty standard, except it's short a couple of major names and gains two major pop culture icons. Yes, your eyes aren't deceiving you: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham, who just starred in the Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, are not here. We're sad too.

Also Fast & Furious 9 features multi-time WWE world heavyweight champion (and movie star) John Cena. Vin Diesel announced Cena's addition to the film on Instagram, and we've got that clip embedded below. The queen of the rolling-R, Cardi B, is also on board.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures/The Fast Saga/YouTube)

On the red carpet, Cardi told reporters that she only had a small part, so expect this to be more of a cameo appearance.

Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto

Charlize Theron as Cipher

Helen Mirren as Magdalene Shaw

Jordana Brewster as Mia

Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz

Michael Rooker as Buddy

Tyrese Gibson in Roman Pearce

Jim Parrack in unannounced role

John Cena in unannounced role

Cardi B in unannounced role

Thank you Pablo. Vin Diesel A photo posted by @vindiesel on Apr 25, 2019 at 5:14pm PDT