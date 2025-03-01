What to watch in March 2025: 19 new shows and movies on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Don't hurt yourself scrolling through all the new movies and shows to watch in March 2024. A ton of new titles are arriving this month on Netflix, Prime Video and more of the best streaming services.

We're highlighting the biggest, buzziest new shows and movies premiering this month. Fans will welcome the returns of fantasy epic "The Wheel of Time," racing docuseries "Formula 1: Drive to Survive," crime drama "Dark Winds" and the satire "Righteous Gemstones."

March will usher in many debuts, including the Marvel revival "Daredevil: Born Again," the political thriller "The Residence" and John Mulaney's new live talk show.

Here's our guide on what to watch in March 2024.

‘With Love, Meghan’ (March 4, Netflix)

With love, Meghan | Official trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Meghan Markle — now the Duchess of Sussex — only has to exist to make headlines. Though she and Prince Harry ditched royal duties for a fresh start in the U.S., the buzz around them never stops. Their Hollywood ventures have been a mixed bag, and now Meghan is diving into one of her own (no, this isn’t a breakup signal!).

Her new lifestyle show will serve up cooking, gardening, and hosting tips, with guests like Mindy Kaling, Alice Waters, Roy Choi, and, naturally, Harry himself. - Kelly Woo

►Premieres March 4 on Netflix

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Daredevil: Born Again’ (March 4, Disney Plus)

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Netflix’s “Daredevil” has always been one of my all-time favorite shows, so saying that Disney Plus’ “Daredevil: Born Again” might actually surpass it feels almost like a betrayal. But I stand by this potentially controversial take, especially after seeing the overwhelmingly positive reactions online.

In “Daredevil: Born Again,” Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with extraordinary senses, continues to seek justice through his thriving law practice.

Meanwhile, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), the former mob boss, sets his sights on politics in New York City. As their pasts resurface, the collision between them feels inevitable. — Alix Blackburn

►Premieres March 4 on Disney Plus

‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ season 7 (March 7, Netflix)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive - Season 7 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you’re an F1 fan like me, you know the season is about to kick off when the new season of "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" arrives. Season 7 may be one of the most hotly anticipated seasons in years too, as the 2024 F1 season was a contentious one.

Five different teams used three drivers rather than two for a multitude of reasons, but the spiciest might be Esteban Ocon’s tenure at Alpine-Renault finally coming to an end.

Plus, we had the most competitive F1 season since 2021. You’ll want to tune in whether you’re an F1 fan or not. — Malcolm McMillan

►Premieres March 7 on Netflix

‘Dark Winds’ season 3 (March 9, AMC)

Dark Winds Season 3 | Official Trailer ft. Zahn McClarnon | Premieres March 9 | AMC+ - YouTube Watch On

This gripping thriller, featuring a predominantly Native American cast, returns for another intense season — and fans will be pleased to know that it's been renewed for a fourth.

Six months after the intense season 2 finale, Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) find themselves immersed in a haunting new case — the mysterious disappearance of two boys, leaving only a blood-soaked patch of land and an abandoned bike behind.

At the same time, Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten), now with the U.S. Border Patrol, uncovers a dangerous smuggling ring. - KW

►Premieres March 9 on AMC Plus and AMC (via Sling or Fubo)

‘The Righteous Gemstones’ season 4 (March 9, HBO)

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

In the final season of "The Righteous Gemstones", the goofy televangelist family's dynamics reach a climax as the Gemstone children have assumed control of the church and are finally working to run it as equal partners.

With father Eli (John Goodman) back in the mix, it looks like the church is back and running at full capacity, though you can bet that won't last for long.

There's not a ton of information about what crisis the Gemstones will face in their final set of episodes, but we can assume that, once again, they'll have to navigate a series of scandals and power struggles to keep their legacy intact, or what legacy they have, anyway. - Brittany Vincent

►Premieres March 9 on Max

‘Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney’ (March 12, Netflix)

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A. | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix has dabbled in the talk show game before, with shows like “Chelsea” and “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj.” But while Hasan Minhaj’s “Last Week Tonight” clone did win some coveted awards, it didn’t quite hit the right balance with viewers.

But "Everybody's in L.A." was one of my favorite shows last year and John Mulaney seemed like a natural as a Lettermanesque talk show host. Netflix agreed, and now they’re giving the standup icon a full-time gig.

"Everybody's Live with John Mulaney" premieres Wednesday, March 12 at 10 p.m. ET and then will air every Wednesday for the following 11 weeks, but you’ll still be able to watch episodes after they air. — MM

►Premieres March 12 live on Netflix

‘Adolescence’ (March 13, Netflix)

Adolescence | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This coming-of-age drama is a unique miniseries that explores a teenager named Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) who finds himself accused of the murder of a classmate.

It's also about the plot threads that connect around that central point. Filmed in one continuous shot, each episode occurs in real time.

"Adolescence’" offers equal storylines to both the teen's family and detectives who work to uncover important truths like why the murder happened, if it could have been prevented, and most importantly, who actually did it. - BV

►Premieres March 13 on Netflix

‘Long Bright River’ (March 13, Peacock)

Long Bright River | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Based on Liz Moore's bestselling novel, "Long Bright River" weaves a gripping crime thriller with an emotional family saga.

Set in a Philadelphia neighborhood ravaged by opioid addiction, it follows two estranged sisters: police officer Mickey Fitzpatrick (Amanda Seyfried) and Casey (Ashleigh Cummings), who struggles with substance abuse.

When Kacey disappears as part of a string of mysterious murders, Mickey makes it her mission to find her, all the while working against her demons and the community that allowed the murder to take place. - BV

►Premieres March 13 on Peacock

‘The Wheel of Time’ season 3 (March 13, Prime Video)

The Wheel of Time Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The third season of Amazon’s fantasy epic dives into the magic and danger of Robert Jordan’s fan-favorite fourth book, “The Shadow Rising.”

Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski) must confront the weight of being the Dragon Reborn, while Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) faces tormenting visions.

A host of new locations come to life, from the vast deserts of the Aiel Waste to the treacherous city of Tanchico and the ancient, fog-filled ruins of Rhuidean.

As Rand and Moiraine experience life-altering revelations, Perrin Aybara (Marcus Rutherford) embarks on his own transformative journey. - KW

►Premieres March 13 on Prime Video

‘Dope Thief’ (March 14, Apple TV Plus)

Dope Thief — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

“Dope Thief” stars Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura as Ray and Manny. These two pose as DEA agents and rob Philadelphia drug dealers.

But one day, they rob the wrong house and it leads to a thrilling game of cat and mouse that could leave them and everyone they love dead by the time it’s over.

I struggle to contain my hype for this show. It’s got two actors that I love in Tyree Henry and Moura. It’s got Ving Rahmes showing up. There’s also a smattering of Delco accents that take me back to my days at Temple University.

I just have to remember not to confuse it with “Task,” an upcoming HBO show that also involves robbing Philly drug houses. — MM

►Premieres March 13 on Apple TV Plus

‘The Electric State’ (March 14, Netflix)

The Electric State | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

One of the major releases on Netflix this month is “The Electric State.” This is one I’ve been keeping my eye on ever since the first trailer was released as it seems like a pretty fun flick.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, it seems to have all the makings of an entertaining sci-fi adventure. Pair together the talented Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt and we could be in for a wild ride (even if it ends up being a flop).

Based on Simon Stålenhag's graphic novel, the story unfolds in an alternate 1990s America and centers on Michelle (Brown), an orphaned teenager who goes on a quest to find her missing younger brother, Christopher.

Accompanied by a mysterious robot named Cosmo and a smuggler named Keats (Pratt), Michelle navigates a post-apocalyptic landscape marked by the remnants of a failed robot uprising. — AB

►Premieres March 14 on Netflix

‘Good American Family’ (March 19, Hulu)

Good American Family | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

“Good American Family” is a new drama miniseries based on the real-life case of Natalia Grace, a Ukrainian girl with a rare form of dwarfism who was adopted by Kristine and Michael Barnett, a couple from the Midwest.

As they raise Natalia alongside their three biological children, doubts begin to surface about her true age and identity, sparking suspicion within the family.

Told from multiple viewpoints, the show delves into trauma and the complexities of family dynamics. Ellen Pompeo takes on the role of Kristine Barnett, with Mark Duplass portraying Michael Barnett and Imogen Faith Reid as Natalia Grace.

“Good American Family” seeks to explore the conflicting accounts of the case, offering a thought-provoking look at truth and perception. — AB

►Premieres March 19 on Hulu

‘The Residence’ (March 20, Netflix)

The Residence | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“The Residence” looks like the answer to the question “What if Shondaland made ‘Knives Out’?”.

This eight-episode murder mystery stars Uzo Aduba as eccentric detective Cordelia Cupp, whose been brought in to solve the murder of A. B. Wynter (Giancarlo Esposito), the White House Chief Usher.

Joining her in the investigation is FBI Special Agent Edwin Park (Randall Park), who feels reminiscent of LaKeith Stanfield’s role in the first “Knives Out” movie.

They’ll have to team up to interview the 157 personnel who staff the White House residence, and as they do, they’ll uncover more than a few conflicts simmering below the surface — MM

►Premieres March 20 on Netflix

‘Side Quest’ (March 26, Apple TV Plus)

Side Quest - Exclusive Trailer | IGN Fan Fest 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Are you ready to undertake "Side Quest”? The “Mythic Quest” spinoff dives into the lives of employees, players and fans forever changed by the game, with each episode offering a fresh, standalone story.

Starring a cast including Rob McElhenney, Anna Konkle, and Esai Morales, “Side Quest” explores quirky, heartfelt and oftentimes hilarious journeys that connect to the world of gaming.

Think of it as an entire series of beloved “Mythic Quest” standalone episodes like “A Dark Quiet Death,” “Backstory!” and “Everlight.”

►Premieres March 26 on Apple TV Plus

‘The Studio’ (March 26, Apple TV Plus)

The Studio — Official Teaser | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

“The Studio” stars Seth Rogen as Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of Continental Studios.

His dream job quickly turns into a never-ending nightmare, as he has to save the company from going under and make sure the TV and movie industry doesn’t leave his studio behind.

Joining Rogen in this new comedy series is a pretty incredible cast of series regulars and guest stars. He’s joined by a trio of incredibly talented comedic actors in Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn and Ike Barinholtz.

But the guest starring roster is jaw-dropping. There are cameos from everyone from Zac Efron to Martin Scorsese, to Steve Buscemi and Charlize Theron, almost all of who play themselves.

The big name that doesn’t? Bryan Cranston, who based on the trailer seems to be the guy Rogen’s Matt has to answer to. Trust me, you won’t want to miss this show. — MM

►Premieres March 26 on Apple TV Plus

‘Holland’ (March 27, Prime Video)

HOLLAND - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

One of the most anticipated movies of March has to be Nicole Kidman’s thriller “Holland.” I didn’t know this was a thing until Prime Video recently dropped first-look images along with a trailer.

It’s safe to say I’m officially on board because it looks like some pretty bizarre stuff, and I have high hopes considering it’s directed by Mimi Cave, the mastermind behind the amazing horror-thriller “Fresh.”

Nancy Vandergroot (Kidman) is a devoted teacher and homemaker whose idyllic life in Holland, Michigan — alongside her respected husband (Matthew Macfadyen) and their son (Jude Hill) — begins to unravel.

When Nancy and her amiable coworker (Gael García Bernal) stumble upon a mysterious secret, they soon realize that everything they thought they knew is a carefully crafted illusion. — AB

►Premieres March 27 on Prime Video

‘Survival of the Thickest’ season 2 (March 27, Netflix)

Survival of the Thickest: Season 2 | First Look | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Comedian Michelle Buteau's rom-com jet sets off to Italy for its second season, with Buteau stepping into the shoes of Mavis Beaumont once more as she continues life without her ex-boyfriend Jacque, who she rejected after he came back to her after cheating, tail between his legs.

Instead, she decides to head off to Italy to win over her new love interest Luca (Marouane Zotti). Buteau’s “love letter to New York” promises plenty of laughs as Beaumont is back on the dating scene with plenty of panache and pizzazz.- BV

►Premieres March 27 on Netflix

‘Mid-Century Modern’ (March 28, Hulu)

(Image credit: Hulu)

This multi-cam comedy follows three gay best friends “of a certain age,” played by Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer and Nathan Lee Graham.

After a surprising death, they decide to make Palm Springs their home, where the wealthiest among them lives with his fabulous mother (Linda Lavin).

As a chosen family, they prove that even in life's toughest moments, there's always someone ready with a brutal, yet loving, reminder that a neck lift might just be the solution. - KW

►Premieres March 28 on Hulu

‘Mobland’ (March 30, Paramount Plus)

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Guy Ritchie’s new crime drama began life as a spinoff of “Ray Donovan,” though it’s now become its own thing. Starring Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren, and Pierce Brosnan, the show dives into the cutthroat world of global crime syndicates via two warring families based in London.

Conrad (Brosnan) is the ruthless head of one family, while Harry (Hardy) is a fiercely loyal fixer tasked with safeguarding their empire. “Mobland” promises thrilling ride into the world of crime, loyalty and power. - KW

►Premieres March 30 on Paramount Plus