Dodgers vs Giants live stream: How to watch the NLDS Game 5 online

The Dodgers vs Giants live stream is a fitting end to the first ever playoff series between these two rivals. Julio Urias takes the ball for L.A., while Logan Webb will be on the bump for San Fran. Their NLDS all comes down to this MLB live stream.

• Time — 9:07 p.m. ET / 6:07 p.m. PT / 2:07 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on TBS via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Giants' Logan Webb started it and now he'll look to finish this NLDS. Webb tossed 7.2 innings of scoreless baseball in game one allowing five hits and striking out 10. He'll look to repeat that performance in game five at Oracle Park to advance his club to the league championship series against the Braves.

The Dodgers counter with Julio Urias who also won his first start in this series. Urias went five innings allowing one run on three hits as he helped L.A. to a game two win. The 25-year-old pitcher even helped his own cause with an RBI single in the second inning, which was also the Dodgers' first run of the series.

San Francisco had a chance to end this series after game four, as they were up two games-to-one heading into Wednesday night, but L.A.'s bats came to life. The Dodgers' one-through-four hitters each put together two-hit nights while Mookie Betts drove in three runs, including a two-run homer in the 5th. Will Smith also hit a homer, his second of the series. The Dodgers took game four with a 7-2 win. Smith is batting .400 in the series.

Webb posted a 1.96 ERA at home this season, while Urias went 2-0 in three starts this year at Oracle Park with a 2.08 ERA. Urias was the only pitcher this season to notch 20-wins.

How to watch Dodgers vs Giants live stream from anywhere

Dodgers vs Giants live streams in the US

In the US, Dodgers vs Giants is going to be broadcast on TBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of best streaming services: Sling TV.

In the U.S., the Dodgers vs Giants game is Thursday (Oct. 14) at 9:07 p.m. ET.

You'll want to get at least Sling Blue + Sports Extra for the post-season, as this $46 per month combo will get you everything you need for the post season with local Fox affiliates (when available), TBS, FS1 and the MLB Network. Want ESPN? Upgrade to the Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extra ($61 per month total) for that network.

Sling TV's $46 Sling Blue + Sports Extra is the best option for streaming the whole MLB post-season, with the MLB Network, Fox in select markets, FS1 and the Turner channels including TBS.

Dodgers vs Giants live streams in the UK

You can watch Dodgers vs Giants live stream across the pond on BT Sport for TBS' coverage of the game.

Dodgers vs Giants will get underway at 2:07 a.m. local BST Friday morning.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time, with no need for a lengthy commitment.

Dodgers vs Giants live streams in Canada

Canadian baseball fans can watch Dodgers vs Giants live streams in Canada on SportsNet.