Deadpool comes to Fortnite: How to get him now

It’s taken a while, but the Deadpool skin for Fortnite Chapter 2 has finally arrived. Better yet, getting it is pretty easy for most players of the worlds’ biggest battle royale game.

Marvel’s anti-hero has been popping up in Fortnite for a good few months, first arriving in the game with the debut of Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 2. Deadpool could be found in hidden areas of the game’s main battle pass menu and in other parts of Fortnite, but was never actually available as a player skin.

When Chapter 2 launched back in October 2019, we got the first glimpse of Deadpool in Fortnite. But the Marvel Universe character wasn’t the first to make its way from the world of comics and movies into Fortnite; DC Comics’ Batman, Batwoman and Harley Quinn have all appeared in Fortnite.

As have other skins from the movie world, including those of Rey and Finn from the latest Star Wars films, and brutal hitman-come-action-hero John Wick. In fact, Deadpool isn’t the only Marvel Universe character to have made a Fortnite debut, as both Black Widow from the Avengers movies and Guardians of the Galaxy’s Star-Lord have popped up in the game.

But the wise-cracking, fourth-wall-breaking Deadpool is arguably a more compelling character than those previously mentioned. Neatly portrayed as a filthy-mouthed dirty-minded protagonist of the Deadpool movies by Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool’s character suits the chaotic, colourful and semi-slapstick nature of Fortnite’s battle royale.

How to get the Deadpool skin in Fortnite

Getting the Deadpool skin in Fortnite is rather easy if you’ve paid for the season’s battle pass. You first need to find Deadpool’s two pistols that are hidden in the game’s menus screens. After that, you just need to start a match and head to one of the phone booths scattered around the game’s island. Jump into one of those and you’ll have the option to equip the Deadpool skin.

If you’re feeling a little disappointed there isn’t more of a challenge to getting the skin, then worry not as there are other unlockables to go alongside the Deadpool skin.

Most notable are the katanas Deadpool uses that need to be unlocked, along with an alternative version of the skin where Deadpool’s red, black and white mask is removed.

Epic has also transformed the yacht found in the northeastern part of the map into a Deadpool party boat, which gives Deadpool fans something else to look out for.

If you’re looking for a more serious battle royale game to occupy yourself with while stuck at home, then Call of Duty: Warzone might be worth a look.