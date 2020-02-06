How to play as Harley Quinn in Fortnite

Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey fans, wherever they may be, can rejoice as a new Harley Quinn skin is dropping into Fortnite's item shop on February 6 at 7 pm ET. Battle royale diehards can enjoy rumbling around the map and beating people up with Quinn's trademark baseball bat.

The item shop features a bundle that includes the Harley Quinn skin as well as two pickaxes: the Harley Hitter and Punchline. Check the item shop after it updates to see the full price for the bundle and each separate item.

Like every other skin, Harley Quinn will need to be purchased in the Fortnite item shop once she releases. It updates every day and this new Batman-themed costume will rotate in on February 6th. Other similar skins, including the Avengers Black Widow cosmetic, cost 1500 V-Bucks (about $15) while pickaxes have cost 800 V-Bucks in the past. Expect a similar fee for Quinn. Harley will be available on the item shop until February 17th as a part of a Fortnite and Birds of Prey crossover.

Once purchased, new challenges will also be available, after completion they will give players the option to switch between two different versions of the skin. The Lil Monster XoXo Harley, the version most notable in the 2016 Suicide Squad movie, and a newer Always Fantabulous Harley version from the upcoming movie.

Those challenges, which seem easy enough, include:

Place top 30 in Solo, Duos, or Squads, then top 20, then top 10.

Hit weak points.

Deal damage using Pickaxes.

Expect to see a ton of Harley Quinn's running around Lazy Lake and Salty Springs this weekend.