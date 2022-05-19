Daredevil's reportedly getting a Disney Plus series — everything we know

Amazing news for fans of Hell's Kitchen's favorite Defender! A new report claims that Disney Plus is going to get a Daredevil series — a welcome sign that the Defenders Saga character's recent MCU appearance won't be a one-off.

News of the series just broke today (May 19) from Variety, which did not have any official comment from Disney or the show's reported writers/executive produders Matt Corman and Chris Ord. But the new series' existence is not exactly a huge surprise.

Both Daredevil (well, Matt Murdock) and his nemesis Wilson Fisk / The Kingpin have recently appeared in Marvel movies and shows, with the former showing up in Spider-Man: No Way Home and the latter appearing in Hawkeye. One would assume both will reprise their roles in this series.

Corman and Ord are best known for co-creating USA Network's Covert Affairs series, a banter-filled series starring Piper Perabo and Christopher Gorham.

Analysis: Why we waited for a Disney Plus Daredevil show — and where Charlie Cox could show up next

Daredevil was the first and one of the most popular Netflix Marvel shows, but its characters have been in hiding since all those shows got canceled. That's because the terms of the Netflix contract said these characters couldn't appear outside of Netflix for the two years after their cancelation.

So, fans waited. And then, last December (right before Matt Murdock appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home), we learned that Charlie Cox would be playing Daredevil in the MCU. And if you saw No Way Home in theaters like the one I saw it in, the big pop for Cox's return was as good a sign as any that his presence was missed.

That said, we could see Daredevil or Murdoch appear again in the MCU before this new series exists. Because, of course, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is right there (debuting August 17), giving Marvel an excuse for the super-powered legal battle of the century. Or at least a cameo.

Until then, stay tuned as we look to see which Defender pops up in the MCU next. We're hoping that it's Jessica Jones and Luke Cage, just casually having a drink at a bar She-Hulk is on a date in.