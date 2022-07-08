Daredevil and Kingpin just confirmed to appear in Marvel’s Echo on Disney Plus

Echo/Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) might not be the best-known Marvel comics hero, but her upcoming solo series on Disney Plus is set to feature a couple of familiar faces. Specifically Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin from the Daredevil series.

That’s according to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), which reports that both stars have officially joined the series. According to the report, Daredevil will be searching for an old ally — which rumors suggest may be Jessica Jones, as played by Kristen Ritter in the Netflix solo series.

The Hollywood Reporter doesn’t elaborate on D’Onofrio’s role in Echo, but his inclusion does make narrative sense. He’s Maya’s adoptive father in the comics, and the Hawkeye series showed he was an uncle-figure during Maya’s childhood in the MCU. It’s also rumored that Kingpin will lay out a plan to run for mayor of New York, though these details are still unverified.

Both D’Onofrio and Charlie Cox made their debut in Netflix’s Daredevil series, with Charlie Cox later going on to join The Defenders in the mini-series of the same name. Their future in their respective roles was in doubt after Netflix canceled its slate of Marvel shows, though both actors have made the jump to the MCU-proper.

Charlie Cox had a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Matt Murdock’s lawyering saving Peter Parker from possible charges and prison time over the death of Mysterio. It’s also rumored that Murdock plays a much bigger role in the upcoming “More Fun Stuff” cut of the movie — due for release in the U.S. and Canada on September 2 (opens in new tab).

A new solo Daredevil series has also been rumored , and Matt Murdock’s appearance in Echo could be a jumping point for that.

Meanwhile D’Onofrio made a surprise appearance in the Hawkeye solo series on Disney Plus, as one of the show’s main antagonists. There it was revealed Kingpin was responsible for Ronin killing Maya’s family, and the show ended with her seemingly shooting him in the head.

Rumors suggest Kingpin will begin running for mayor in Echo, as has recently happened in the comics, having survived the attempt on his life. Flashbacks to Maya’s childhood are also likely on the cards, should those rumors prove unfounded.

According to Marvel Studios, Echo will follow May “as her life in New York as a gang leader catches up with her and she returns to her hometown to reconnect with her Native American roots.”

The show will see Alaqua Cox return to the role of Maya Lopez/Echo, and Zahn McClarnon will return as her father William. Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning and Graham Greene have all been cast in undisclosed roles.

Catriona McKenzie is set to direct episodes of the series and Marion Dayre will serve as head writer. Echo doesn’t have a confirmed premiere date yet, but filming is ongoing and it’s expected to hit Disney plus sometime in 2023.