Coronavirus online dashboard shows spread of disease around the world

With so much misinformation spreading online about the deadly coronavirus, it’s good to know that scientists are working hard to cut through the hype and deliver just the facts.

The Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) has been synthesizing data from multiple sources that have been studying the coronavirus outbreak, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the centers for disease control and prevention in the U.S., China and Europe.

The result is an online coronavirus dashboard that displays the total confirmed coronavirus cases (2,794 at last count), the confirmed cases by region and the total number of deaths, which is sadly 80 as of Jan. 27.

This coronavirus dashboard also includes a map, so you can see where new cases are being reported.

In a statement posted on its website, the CSSE said it created the online dashboard to “visualize and track the reported cases on a daily timescale…The dashboard is intended to provide the public with an understanding of the outbreak situation as it unfolds, with transparent data sources.”

The initial outbreak of Coronavirus began in Wuhan City in the Hubei Province in China. The WHO was informed of the outbreak on December 31, 2019 and by January 23 there were more than 800 cases. Infected air travelers are believed to be responsible for the spread of the virus outside Wuhan.

According to a CNN report, China has initiated emergency procedures as the number of confirmed cases has soared past 2,700. Wuhan itself is effectively under quarantine with “all routes in and out of the city closed or highly regulated.”

Nearly all celebrations for the Lunary New Year holiday have been cancelled and authorities are urging people to not hold large family gathering.

As reported by Reuters, a study by the Imperial College London estimates that each infected person has spread the Coranvirus to two or three other people. And Chinese officials have confirmed that the virus can be spread before any symptoms appear, which can make containing the outbreak quite difficult.

In the U.S. the fifth case of coronavirus was confirmed on Sunday in Arizona by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All of those infected had recently traveled to Wuhan.

For its part, the CSSE said in its blog post that it was currently “In the process of conducting additional modeling of this emerging outbreak” and will update its post with the results soon.