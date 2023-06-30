Bose recalls nearly 1 million subwoofers over fire hazard — find out if you’re affected

Bose is in some hot water this week after nearly 1 million of its Acoustimass, Lifestyle and Companion bass modules have been recalled. 

The subwoofers on these models, all of which were made before the year 2006, contain electrical components that, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, can become fire hazards.

To remedy the situation, Bose will arrange for a free repair of the bass module or a 40% discount on a replacement product — including the Bose Smart Soundbar 900.

Here’s the complete list of affected models, along with the impacted serial numbers:

Bose Product NamesDate Codes
Acoustimass 6 III Home Entertainment SystemBetween 2090 and 6091 only
Acoustimass 10 III Home Entertainment SystemAll date codes
Acoustimass 15 II Home Entertainment SystemBetween 2090 and 6091
Acoustimass 16 Home Entertainment SystemAll date codes
Acoustimass 5 Series IV Powered Speaker SystemAll date codes
Acoustimass15 Home Theater Speaker SystemAll date codes
Acoustimass 20 Powered Speaker SystemAll date codes
Companion CS-6 Powered Speaker SystemAll date codes
Lifestyle 5 Series II Powered Speaker SystemAll date codes
Lifestyle 8 Powered Speaker SystemAll date codes
Lifestyle 12 Powered Speaker SystemAll date codes
Lifestyle 20 Powered Speaker SystemAll date codes
Lifestyle 25 Powered Speaker SystemAll date codes
Lifestyle 30 Powered Speaker SystemAll date codes
Lifestyle 50 Powered Speaker SystemAll date codes
Powered Acoustimass 5 Series III Speaker SystemAll date codes
Powered Acoustimass 5 Series IV Speaker SystemAll date codes
Powered Acoustimass 8 Speaker SystemAll date codes
Powered Acoustimass 8 Series II Speaker SystemAll date codes
Powered Acoustimass 9 Speaker SystemAll date codes
Powered Acoustimass 20 Speaker SystemAll date codes
Powered Acoustimass 25 Speaker SystemAll date codes
Powered Acoustimass 25 Series II Speaker SystemAll date codes
Powered Acoustimass 30 Speaker SystemAll date codes
Powered Acoustimass 30 Series II Speaker SystemAll date codes
Powered Acoustimass 800 Speaker SystemAll date codes
Powered Acoustimass 900 Speaker SystemAll date codes

My speaker system is on the list — what should I do? 

If you see your speaker system on the list, the first thing you should do is unplug it. Yes, it hasn’t caught fire in the years you’ve already owned it — and according to Digital Trends there has only been 21 reports worldwide of it catching fire — it’s better to be safe than sorry. 

Once it’s unplugged, you should head on over to Bose’s recall website where you can start the return process — just make sure you have the 17-digit serial number of your bass module label handy. (You can find it on the sticker on the back of the subwoofer.) 

If your number isn’t coming up in the search or if you have problems finding the 17-digit serial number, you can call Bose directly at 888-260-0819 from 9 AM - 9 PM ET Monday through Friday or on Saturday from 9 AM - 7 PM ET. 

While it’s always a hassle to go through a return, getting a 40% discount on a new Bose product is a nice perk — plus, you’re keeping yourself safe from the off-chance that your unit does burn the house down…and not in the cool, ‘The Roof, The Roof, The Roof is on Fire’ kind of way.

