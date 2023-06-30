Bose recalls nearly 1 million subwoofers over fire hazard — find out if you’re affected

Bose is in some hot water this week after nearly 1 million of its Acoustimass, Lifestyle and Companion bass modules have been recalled.

The subwoofers on these models, all of which were made before the year 2006, contain electrical components that, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, can become fire hazards.

To remedy the situation, Bose will arrange for a free repair of the bass module or a 40% discount on a replacement product — including the Bose Smart Soundbar 900.

Here’s the complete list of affected models, along with the impacted serial numbers:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Bose Product Names Date Codes Acoustimass 6 III Home Entertainment System Between 2090 and 6091 only Acoustimass 10 III Home Entertainment System All date codes Acoustimass 15 II Home Entertainment System Between 2090 and 6091 Acoustimass 16 Home Entertainment System All date codes Acoustimass 5 Series IV Powered Speaker System All date codes Acoustimass15 Home Theater Speaker System All date codes Acoustimass 20 Powered Speaker System All date codes Companion CS-6 Powered Speaker System All date codes Lifestyle 5 Series II Powered Speaker System All date codes Lifestyle 8 Powered Speaker System All date codes Lifestyle 12 Powered Speaker System All date codes Lifestyle 20 Powered Speaker System All date codes Lifestyle 25 Powered Speaker System All date codes Lifestyle 30 Powered Speaker System All date codes Lifestyle 50 Powered Speaker System All date codes Powered Acoustimass 5 Series III Speaker System All date codes Powered Acoustimass 5 Series IV Speaker System All date codes Powered Acoustimass 8 Speaker System All date codes Powered Acoustimass 8 Series II Speaker System All date codes Powered Acoustimass 9 Speaker System All date codes Powered Acoustimass 20 Speaker System All date codes Powered Acoustimass 25 Speaker System All date codes Powered Acoustimass 25 Series II Speaker System All date codes Powered Acoustimass 30 Speaker System All date codes Powered Acoustimass 30 Series II Speaker System All date codes Powered Acoustimass 800 Speaker System All date codes Powered Acoustimass 900 Speaker System All date codes

My speaker system is on the list — what should I do?

If you see your speaker system on the list, the first thing you should do is unplug it. Yes, it hasn’t caught fire in the years you’ve already owned it — and according to Digital Trends there has only been 21 reports worldwide of it catching fire — it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Once it’s unplugged, you should head on over to Bose’s recall website where you can start the return process — just make sure you have the 17-digit serial number of your bass module label handy. (You can find it on the sticker on the back of the subwoofer.)

If your number isn’t coming up in the search or if you have problems finding the 17-digit serial number, you can call Bose directly at 888-260-0819 from 9 AM - 9 PM ET Monday through Friday or on Saturday from 9 AM - 7 PM ET.

While it’s always a hassle to go through a return, getting a 40% discount on a new Bose product is a nice perk — plus, you’re keeping yourself safe from the off-chance that your unit does burn the house down…and not in the cool, ‘The Roof, The Roof, The Roof is on Fire’ kind of way.

