Black Friday smart home deal: August Smart Lock just hit lowest price ever

Smart locks — especially the best ones — are a bit pricey, so it's worth jumping on a Black Friday deal when you see one discounted this much.

Right now, the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is $199 at Wellbots — $50 off its regular price of $249. That's a good deal on the best smart lock yet. But, you'll need a special code to take advantage of this deal.

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock was $249, now $199 @ Wellbots

Use the code TOMSLOCK when you check out. The August Wi-Fi smart lock is available in black or gray, and will work with the majority of deadbolts, as well as Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit.View Deal

The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is the newest version of this top smart lock. It's 45% smaller than previous versions and now has Wi-Fi built in, so you no longer need a separate accessory to connect it to your home network.

In our August Wi-Fi Smart Lock review, we loved its design, its ease of installation, and the fact that it works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit. It also works with a bunch of other smart home devices, including Simplisafe, Logitech, Xfinity, SmartThings, and Control4. That, among other things, is why it's the best smart lock overall.

If you're in the market for a smart lock, you can't do better than the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock, especially at this price.

