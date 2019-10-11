Black Friday Preview: Big Ring Doorbell Price Drop

Ring devices are frequently on sale, but right now Amazon is discounting not just one of our favorite Ring devices, but quite a few ahead of Black Friday.

One of the more noteworthy deals in Amazon's secret sale is the Ring Video Doorbell 2 which comes bundled with a free Echo Show 5 for $199. That's $90 off and one of the best Ring bundles we've seen. You can consider this a sneak peek at what next month's Amazon Black Friday deals could look like.

Other notable Ring deals include:

Ring Video Doorbell 2 w/ Echo Show 5: was $288 now $199

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 can be used wirelessly (via batteries) or it can be hardwired to your doorbell. It offers a live 1080p video stream whenever motion is detected. It comes with a free Echo Show 5.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro w/ Echo Show 5: for $249 @ Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro gives you a 1080p live feed of your front door. It must be hardwired to existing doorbell wires. This bundle includes a free Echo Show 5, so you can keep tabs on your front door. View Deal

Ring Smart Lighting Spotlight: was $129 now $99.99

The battery-powered Ring Spotlight shines 400 lumens of brightness on garage driveways, backyards, and other areas where motion is detected. This starter kit includes 2 Spotlight cams and it's $30 off. View Deal

Ring Smart Lighting Floodlight: was $99 now $69.99

Need a brighter light for your backyard? The Floodlight cam flashes 600 lumens of brightness whenever motion is detected. The easy-to-install, battery-operated cam is $30 off. View Deal

There are some subtle differences between the models. For instance, both the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Ring Video Doorbell Pro offer 1080 feeds and a 160-degree field of view, but the Ring Video Doorbell 2 can be used with batteries or hardwired to your existing doorbell wires. Meanwhile, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro requires a hardwire installation.

Likewise, the Floodlight cam offers a stronger 600 lumens of brightness when compared to the Ring Spotlight's 400 lumens. This may one of the last times these devices are on sale until Black Friday deals officially begin next month, so make sure to snag one while you can.