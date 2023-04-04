Big Wear OS update syncs Galaxy Watch 5 and Pixel Watch with Peloton machines

Samsung Galaxy smartwatches, the Google Pixel Watch and other Wear OS 3 devices can now connect directly to your Peloton fitness equipment, thanks to an update made available on April 4.

The new integration is rolling out via an update to the Peloton app. To sync your devices, just open a new workout, and you should receive a prompt to pair your Android smartwatch. Once your smartwatch is paired, you’ll be able to see heart rate data and track your goals in real time on your equipment during your class.

The update is compatible with all Peloton home gym equipment , including the Peloton Bike , and Peloton Tread

It will even work with the newer Peloton Row and Peloton Guide equipment, meaning you can enjoy the integration no matter your Peloton product of choice.

Until now, users of compatible Wear OS devices were able to connect to the Peloton phone app, but missed out on the same level of integration Apple Watch users have enjoyed for over a year now (for those who know how to use an Apple Watch as a heart rate monitor on Peloton .)

This move not only makes Samsung’s smartwatches more competitive with Apple’s, but also demonstrates the more robust third-party app ecosystem for Wear OS 3 compared to earlier Android smartwatch software versions. The latest version of Google’s wearable platform added quick app switching at the press of a button and the ability to run apps in the background. This means that you can use your smartwatch with Peloton, while using other apps, too.

How to use your Samsung Galaxy Watch with Peloton

Specifically for your Samsung Galaxy Watch, make sure your smartphone runs Android 8.0 or later and version 6.22 of the Samsung Health app before syncing your devices.

Only Wear OS 3 watches support the update, which includes the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Unfortunately the update isn’t compatible with older Samsung Galaxy smartwatches, like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. If you don’t have the latest version of Wear OS and aren’t sure if you have a compatible Android smartwatch, check out our guide.

Samsung Galaxy smartwatches and Google’s Wear OS still have some way to go to be truly competitive with the best Apple Watch models, but quality of life upgrades like this Peloton integration are undoubtedly a step in the right direction.