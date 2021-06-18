Best Prime Day PS5 deals 2021 — save on games and accessories

Prime Day PS5 deals are likely to be among the most in-demand savings this Prime Day. While the day itself may not quite be upon us just yet, that doesn't mean that Prime Day deals haven't already begun.

Amazon is already taking money off a whole load of PS5 games and PS5 accessories, with the savings set to continue as we officially enter the two-day sales extravaganza. Of course, the big question is whether the retailer will have a PS5 restock to celebrate the occasion?

We don't have a firm answer just yet, but we can still make a judgment on how likely a Prime Day PS5 restock is. However, if you've already secured yourself a PS5 over the last six months then now is an excellent time to pick up everything you need to take your next-gen gaming up a level.

Best Prime Day PS5 deals

PS5 console

PS5: check stock @ Amazon

The flagship PS5 console includes a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, the design is slightly fuller than the all-digital model. It sells for $499 and includes the innovative PS5 DualSense controller. It's currently unconfirmed if there will be a restock of the console for Prime Day.

PS5 Digital: check stock @ Amazon

The PS5 Digital console lacks the 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, it's slightly thinner than its pricey sibling. At $399 (that's $100 less), this is the version to get if you can't stand disc switching and prefer to download your games digitally. Amazon could restock the PS5 Digital to mark Prime Day.

PS5 games

Watch Dogs Legion: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

Reclaim London from a controlling force looking to exploit the citizens of the historic city in Watch Dogs Legion. You can recruit any character you see wandering the streets and use their unique abilities in your quest to overthrow the sinister Albion.

NBA 2K21: was $69 now $27 @ Amazon

Yakuza Like a Dragon: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2: was $49 now $41 @ Amazon

Nioh Collection: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

PS5 accessories

Western Digital 2TB Elements Drive: was $129 now $62 @ Amazon

While you can't play native PS5 games from this USB storage drive, you can use it to store games when not in use. Plus it can hold PS4 games as well. The PS5 comes with a relatively small 825GB of storage space, so this drive is a must-have accessory to beef that up.

DualSense Wireless Controller: was $69 now $66 @ Amazon

The official Sony DualSense PS5 controller is rarely available for less than its usual price, which makes this small saving notable. This next-gen controller includes haptic feedback and adaptive triggers as well as a touchpad and an in-built microphone. Pick up a second controller to go alongside your PS5 console.

WD_BLACK P10 5TB Game Drive: was $149 now $129 @ Amazon

