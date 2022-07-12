Best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals 2022

The best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals are your chance to pick up a portable, battery-powered speaker that can entertain you anywhere from your living room to beaches and parks. Our top picks are also perfect for parties or summer gatherings, allowing you to soundtrack just about any occasion, just be prepared to take requests!

Now is the perfect time to be shopping as Prime Day deals are lowering the prices of some of the best Bluetooth speakers around with top Bose, UE and JBL models included in the savings. Plus, even some of the best cheap Bluetooth speakers have been reduced even further.

If that sounds like music to your ears make sure to bookmark this page as we'll be keeping it updated through Prime Day to ensure you don't miss an all-time low price.

Best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals

(opens in new tab) UE Megaboom 3 (blue): was $199 now $173 @Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you don't want to go the bulk packaging route, this price is currently the Megaboom 3's lowest on Amazon. And it's worth paying, considering the powerful, waterproof Megaboom 3 is handily one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market.

(opens in new tab) OontZ Angle 3: was $59 now $31 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

For its price, you won't find a better performing Bluetooth speaker than the OontZ Angle 3. It produces bright, clear vocals and crisp treble, and it even delivers a bit of bass. It's IPX5 weather resistance means it can take a splash of rain.

(opens in new tab) Tribit StormBox Micro Bluetooth speaker: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Tribit StormBox Micro proves that big things can come in small packages. It boasts solid sound, weighty bass, IP67 waterproofing and a tear-resistant silicone strap for attaching the device to your backpack. It's the ideal portable speaker for taking just about anywhere, and is currently $49 in this early Prime Day deal.

(opens in new tab) JBL Clip 3: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The JBL Clip range is one of the most portable speakers around. Designed to be clipped onto your backpack or belt with its built-in carabiner. The Clip 3 offers 10 hours of playback, total waterproofing and surprisingly solid sound for such a small speaker, this is the ideal companion for hikers or excursions in the great outdoors.

(opens in new tab) LG XBoom Go PL7: was $179 now $104 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Another of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, the XBoom Go PL7 combines refined sound with a long-lasting battery and enough water resistance to handle heavy showers. The LED rings at either end can also accompany your music with a fun little light show.

(opens in new tab) Bose SoundLink Revolve: was $199 now $179 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The SoundLink Revolve is an excellent portable pick, even if it does lack the convenient carry handle of its more expensive brother the SoundLink Revolve Plus. It boasts IPX4-rated water resistance, as well as 360-degree sound, and can be effortlessly connected to another SoundLink speaker to create an even more powerful sound system.

(opens in new tab) JBL Charge 4: was $149 now $108 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The JBL Charge 4 offers 20 hours of playback and IPX7-rated waterproofing. This is a highly durable speaker that is great for outdoor gathering. You can also connect up to two smartphones or tablets to share DJ duties with a friend or family member.

