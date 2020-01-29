Barty vs Kenin: Live stream Australian Open semi-final tennis

Yes, we're already down to the Aussie Open semi-finals, and we've got all the details for Barty vs. Kenin live streams. Most guess that this semi-final will see Queensland's own Ashleigh Barty ascend to the 2020 Australia Open finals, as she's the top-ranked competitor and America's Sofia Kenin is #14.

Not to completely look past the American, but the #4 ranked Simona Halep is the favorite to the favorites to meet Barty in the finals. To watch get details on all of the matches, check out our Australia Open live stream guide.

Barty, a hometown favorite, is currently the face of the Australian Open around Melbourne, according to ESPN. She's told the press that she's remaining calm under the expectations, though these increasingly important matches should provide a reasonable test.

Weather.com has a sunny forecast for the match, with a high of 98 degrees Fahrenheit and a low of 70. If everything works out, we'll all live stream Barty vs Kenin together, no matter where on the planet we are, without a hiccup.

Barty vs Kenin live stream start time

Barty and Kenin throw down at 11 a.m. local time in Australia on January 30. That's 7 p.m. Eastern (4 p.m. Pacific and midnight GMT) on January 29.

The women's finals are scheduled for 11 a.m. local time on Feb. 1 (7 p.m. Eastern, Jan. 31). Federer vs Djokovic live streams will will happen at the same time.

How to watch Barty vs Kenin live streams with a VPN

If you're abroad, you don't need to miss Barty vs Kenin live and wait for replays just because the service you pay for doesn't work where you've gone. A virtual private network, or VPN , could be of assistance, allowing you to connect to your desired streaming service through a server that will let you stream any match as if you were at home.

How to live stream Barty vs Kenin in the US

In America, ESPN and the Tennis Channel are broadcasting Aussie Open action, but the Barty vs Kenin semi-final match may only be on the latter. The Tennis Channel's schedule lists both "Women's Semifinals, Men's Semifinal 1" while ESPN's schedule only lists the Men's Semifinal.

That means those with access can enjoy it on TV as part of their usual subscription package. Even cord-cutters get the Aussie Open, as these channels are on multiple live TV services.

ESPN Plus is a great place for live streaming the Australian Open, as it's got more than 1,400 hours of action from the tournament. Otherwise, check out

Live stream Barty vs Kenin in Australia for FREE

Get this, the folks in Australia get to watch all the Australian Open action they want, for free. They'll tune to Channel 9 to see Barty vs Kenin live streamed on that app, or via the TV.

How to watch Barty vs Kenin live streams in the UK

Eurosport is the home of Australian Open 2020 live streams in the United Kingdom. Subscriptions may be acquired from Sky, TVPlayer and Virgin Media.

Streaming the event outside of those packages, can be done via Eurosport Player, which has its own app. The service is £6.99 per month, or £39.99 annually.

How to watch Barty vs Kenin live streams in Canada

TSN has Barty vs Kenin and the rest of the Aussie Open tennis semis and finals locked down, along with the other Grand Slam tennis events. That means it's available through traditional TV broadcasts and online streaming (including TSN's app).

How to live stream Barty vs Kenin in New Zealand

Kiwis will watch Barty vs Kenin (and all Australian Open action) on Sky NZ, which includes access on mobile devices — which, yes, includes tablets — in the Sky Go app.