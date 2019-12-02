The best smart lock you can buy is $160 off for Cyber Monday

Smart locks let you know who's at your door and create temporary passcodes for guests, but they can get pricey. That's why Cyber Monday deals are the perfect occasion to pick one up.
Right now our favorite smart lock, the August Smart Lock Pro, is just $119 at Amazon. That's 57% off its regular price of $279, and cheapest we've ever seen it on sale for.
August Smart Lock Pro: was $279.99 now $119 @ Amazon
The August Smart Lock Pro smart lock is simply to install and compatible with a lot of other smart home devices. You can also add accessories like as a wireless keypad (which you can also get for 20% off). This is a great price for a great lock.View Deal
The August Smart Lock Pro sits atop our best smart locks page for a few reasons: It's a cinch to install, and it works with Alexa, Google Assistant, HomeKit, Nest and more. You can program an unlimited number of entry codes, and control how long they'll last. Then, a guest can simply use the August app and the code to get in, and you'll get a notification when they arrive.
August also sells several accessories, like a wireless keypad, so you don't need to use a smartphone to open the door at all.
At $119, the August Smart Lock Pro is at the lowest price we've seen yet, so it's a deal worth checking out if you're in the market for a smart lock.
