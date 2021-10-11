Astros vs White Sox live stream: How to watch ALDS Game 4 online

Today's The Astros vs White Sox live stream now has the South Siders not only looking to stay alive but build momentum after their 12-6 game three victory. The Astros in the meantime are hoping this series goes no further then this MLB live stream.

The Astros vs White Sox time, tv channel The Astros vs White Sox live stream is today (Oct. 11).

• Time — 3:37 p.m. ET / 12:37 p.m. PT / 8:37 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FS1 via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The White Sox will look to keep their bats hot in game four after a game that not only saw their offense plate 12 runs, but also record 16 hits, five walks and feature a lineup that had five different players put together multi-hit games.

The White Sox jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a Eloy Jimenez RBI single, but before Chicago could blink, the Astros roared back to take a 5-1 lead by the third inning. Then the Sox responded with five-run bottom of the third thanks to a two-run homer by Yasmani Grandal and a three-run home run by Leury Garcia. The South Siders would tack on three more in the fourth and another three runs in the eighth.

Carlos Rodon gets the start in game four, marking the first start of the postseason for the White Sox’ ace. The lefty is coming off an incredible year where he not only went 13-5 with a 2.37 ERA, but he also tossed a no-hitter in his second start of the season. Rodon faced the Astros twice this season and was dominant, allowing just one run on four hits in 14 innings for a 0.64 ERA.

The Astros are starting Jose Urquidy in game four. He went 8-3 with a 3.62 ERA over 20 starts this season. He made one start against Chicago holding them to just two runs over seven inning on July 17th. The only runs he allowed were on RBI singles by Adam Engel and Jose Abreu.

How to watch Astros vs White Sox live stream from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

MLB streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Astros vs White Sox live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream baseball from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Astros vs White Sox live streams in the US

In the US, Astros vs White Sox is going to be broadcast on Fox Sports 1, which is available with most cable packages and Sling TV.

In the U.S., the Astros vs White Sox game is today (Oct. 11) at 3:37 p.m. ET.

You'll want to get at least Sling Blue + Sports Extra for the post-season, as this $46 per month combo will get you everything you need for the post season with local Fox affiliates (when available), TBS, FS1 and the MLB Network. Want ESPN? Upgrade to the Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extra ($61 per month total) for that network.

Sling TV's $46 Sling Blue + Sports Extra is the best option for streaming the whole MLB post-season, with Fox in select markets, MLB Network, ESPN and the Turner channels including TBS.View Deal

Astros vs White Sox live streams in the UK

You can watch Astros vs White Sox live across the pond at 8:37 a.m. local BST Monday night. Those in the U.K. will want BT Sport, for Fox Sports 1's coverage of the game.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time, with no need for a lengthy commitment.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the games by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Astros vs White Sox live streams in Canada

Canadian baseball fans can watch Astros vs White Sox live streams in Canada on SportsNet 1.