Astros vs Red Sox live stream: How to watch ALCS Game 4 online

Tonight's Astros vs Red Sox live stream will have Boston trying to maintain their offensive output as they scored 21 runs in the last two games of this ALCS. Houston on the other hand is hoping Zack Greinke has what takes to make sure the Sox' explosion doesn't extend into this MLB live stream.

• Time — 8:08 p.m. ET / 5:08 p.m. PT / 1:08 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FS1 via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere

The Red Sox' bats have been on fire in this ALCS and their 12-3 win Monday night is their most recent example of dominance. Boston's key has been the long ball as they've hit a major league record three grand slams in one playoff series. Kyle Schwarber hit the record breaker in the second inning of game three to give Boston a 6-0 lead. Three grand slams not only sets a major league record, but it also matches the Sox' total throughout the entire regular season.

Though he didn't record an RBI or a run scored, Boston's Enrique Hernandez keeps on hitting. He went 2-for-4 in game three with a pair of singles to keep his average at .500 for the playoffs and .615 in this series.

The Astros now trail the series two-games-to-one and hope the veteran Zach Greinke can help even things up before heading back to Houston. Greinke made one start against the Red Sox this season and it was at Fenway in June. The soon-to-be 38-year-old righty lasted just three innings allowing four runs on seven hits.

Tonight, Nick Pivetta will make his first career playoff start when he takes the ball for the Red Sox. Pivetta has made two appearances in the playoffs this year allowing three runs over 8.2 innings, while striking out 11. In his most recent appearance he tossed four scoreless innings in Boston's 13-inning win over the Rays in the divisional round. Pivetta picked up the win in that game.

The Red Sox are 1.5-run favorites against the Astros in game four. The over/under is 10 runs.

How to watch Astros vs Red Sox live stream from anywhere

MLB streaming tip:

Astros vs Red Sox live streams in the US

In the US, Astros vs Red Sox is going to be broadcast on Fox Sports 1, which is available with most cable packages and Sling TV (one of the best streaming services).

You'll want to get at least Sling Blue + Sports Extra for the post-season, as this $46 per month combo will get you everything you need for the post season with local Fox affiliates (when available), TBS, FS1 and the MLB Network.

Sling TV's Sling Blue + Sports Extra is an option for streaming the MLB post-season, with Fox in select markets, MLB Network, ESPN and the Turner channels including TBS.

Astros vs Red Sox live streams in the UK

You can watch Astros vs Red Sox live stream across the pond at 1:08 a.m. local BST Wednesday morning. Those in the U.K. will want BT Sport, for Fox Sports 1's coverage of the game.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass, which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time.

Astros vs Red Sox live streams in Canada

Canadian baseball fans can watch Astros vs Red Sox live stream in Canada on SportsNet.