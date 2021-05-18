Android 12 Beta 1 is live — here's how to get it

Android 12's first beta is here. Like we predicted, Google is opening up the list of devices that can try out the new software to include 10 different phone makers.

That means even more devices and people can try out this radical shift in Android's interface, performance, and privacy. You're not limited to trying out the updated operating system on one of Google's Pixel devices.

Of course, installing the Android 12 beta on a Pixel device is probably the easiest method for trying out the software update. We've got a guide on how to install the Android 12 beta on a Pixel phone, but the quick instructions are to go to the Android Beta program page and confirm you have an eligible device. From there, it's simply a matter of opting in, and checking for a system update.

Getting the Android 12 beta on a third-party phone is a bit more complex, as each phone maker has their own approach. Here's a list of the phone makers that have instructions for installing the Android 12 beta, with supported models where we have that information.

Asus (Zenfone 8)

Google (Pixel 3 and later)

OnePlus (OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro)

Oppo (Find X3 Pro)

Realme (No device info available

Sharp (No device info available)

Tecno (Camon 17)

TCL (TCL 20 Pro 5G)

Vivo (iQOO 7 Legend)

Xiaomi (Mi 11, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11I, Mi 11X Pro)

ZTE (ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G)

That's a substantial list, with some familiar names on it. Rest assured, I've already installed Android 12 Beta 1 on my Pixel 5 pronto so that I can dig into what's new.