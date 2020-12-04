Android 11, OneUI 3 coming to Samsung Galaxy S20: What you need to know

If you’ve been eagerly awaiting the day Samsung got round to releasing Android 11, you’re in luck. After being in beta for a few months, Samsung is finally rolling out the stable version of the Android 11-based OneUI 3.0.

Plus if you’re on Verizon there’s some good news. The carrier has already released the update, which means you just need to install it to enjoy everything OneUI 3.0 has to offer.

The update is currently rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra in the U.S., Europe, and Korea, so it should be with you within the next few days. The Galaxy Note 20, Z Fold 2, Z Flip, Note 10, Fold, and S10 will also be getting the update in the coming weeks.

Unfortunately, Galaxy S20 FE owners will have to wait because Samsung only began beta testing the update in Korea earlier this week . But since the phone is so similar to the standard S20, let’s hope it doesn’t take quite as long to roll out a stable version.

OneUI first arrived a couple of years ago, completely revamping the user interface in the process. The point was to create a unified interface across all of Samsung’s Android devices, with particular focus on improving the one-handed phone use – particularly on larger phones.

OneUI 3.0 comes with even more tweaks and improvements to the interface, and includes the many small improvements from Android 11. These include the option to hold an app icon to quickly access widgets, messaging bubbles, a revamped volume slider, double-tapping to turn off the display, wireless DeX support, and more.

If you have a Galaxy S20, keep an eye out for the update if you want to experience everything first hand. It shouldn’t be very long before it gets to your phone, if it’s not there already.