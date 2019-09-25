Here's All 14 New Products Amazon Just Announced

Amazon's 2019 product launch event took place at the company's headquarters on September 25 in Seattle. The announced devices include the Echo Show 8, a booming Echo Studio smart speaker, Echo buds, Echo Frames, and other new smart home devices .

With 14 Alexa products unveiled, the event was a lot to digest. Here's a recap of everything you missed, plus our live blog of the event so you can see how the morning went down.

Amazon product event highlights: all the big headlines

Everything Amazon announced, in order

Echo Dot with Clock ($59.99)

All-new Amazon Echo ($99.99)

Amazon Echo Studio ($199.99)

Amazon Echo Show 8 ($129.99)

Amazon Echo Glow ($29.99)

Amazon eero (from $99)

Amazon Echo Flex ($24.99)

Ring Retrofit Alarm Kit (from $199)

Ring All-New Stick Up Cam ($99.99)

Ring Indoor Cam ($59.99)

Amazon Smart Oven ($249.99)

Amazon Echo Buds ($129.99)

Amazon Echo Frames ($179.99, limited/invite only)

Amazon Echo Loop ($129.99, limited/invite only)

New Amazon Echo speakers: Echo Show 8, All-New Echo, LED Echo Dot, Echo Studio

Echo speakers stole the show, as expected. Amazon dropped four new devices, which include the Echo Show 8, an all-new Echo, Echo Dot with Clock, and the Echo Studio.

The Echo Show 8 ($129) is Amazon's latest smart display. It combines the Echo Show 5 and original Echo Show into an 8-inch HD screen. It's available for pre-order.

The all-new Echo ($149.99) offers improvements, adopting the design of the Echo Plus in a fresh array of fabric options.

The Echo Dot with Clock ($59.99) arrived to make Amazon's smallest smart home speaker all that more practical. It packs an LED under the speaker mesh that displays the time. It can also show the temperature or alarm times.

The Echo Studio ($199.99) might be the best sounding Amazon speaker we've heard yet. It sports 3D audio from Dolby Atmos, which is excellent for those using Amazon's HD Music service.

New Echo wearables from Amazon: Echo Buds, Echo Frames, Echo Loop

While some kind of Alexa-enabled earbuds were rumored to drop, smart glasses and a smart ring came as a surprise.

The Echo Buds ($129) are Amazon's first pair of Alexa-packed earbuds. They sport Bose Active Noise Reduction Technology and have 5 hours of battery life, or up to 20 hours with the charging case.

Echo Frames ($179) are lightweight, Alexa-enabled glasses with directional speakers. In other words, you can now wear Alexa on your face.

The Echo Loop ($99) puts Alexa on your fingertips. It has a tiny microphone and speaker that you raise to your face to use. It also features a vibrating mechanism for notifications.

New Amazon smart home devices: Echo Glow, Echo Flex, Amazon Smart Oven

Amazon added more smart home devices to its current lineup. All can be operated with Alexa.

The Echo Glow ($29.99) is an adorable smart lamp that changes color and brightness on command. You can set up different routines, timers and modes to set the mood however you'd like.

The Echo Flex ($24.99) is a neat new smart plug of sorts. Except rather acting an extension of a standard outlet, it features a USB port that supports new smart accessories from Amazon, including a motion sensor and nightlight.

The Amazon Smart Oven ($249.99) is a combination microwave, convection oven, air fryer and food warmer that you can operate with your voice via an Alexa-enabled device

Amazon 2019 event live blog

11:33 a.m. PT/2:33 p.m. ET: And with that, the event has ended. Stay tuned for hands-on review of the products announced today. Thanks for following!

11:30 a.m. PT/2:30 p.m. ET: The next wearable unveiled is the Echo Loop. It's a device you wear like a ring, except it's not your average piece of jewelry. It packs a small speaker and mic, and it vibrates when you receive a notification. Just hold it up to your ear to hear.

The Echo Loop is available in limited volumes and by invite only. It will cost $99.99 and will ship later this year.

(Image credit: Future)

11:25 a.m. PT/2:25 p.m. ET: It's wearables time. Amazon just announced Echo Frames, and they're exactly what they sound like: glasses with Alexa built-in. They don't come with a display or a camera. Rather, Echo Frames feature directional speakers that sends sound straight to your ears.

Echo Frames are available in limited volumes and by invite only. They will cost $179.99 and will ship later this year.

(Image credit: Future)

11:22 a.m. PT/2:22 p.m. ET: The rumors were true. Amazon's Echo Buds are here, and they come with Bose active noise reduction technology. Amazon says you'll get 5 hours of battery life, and up to 20 hours with the charging case.

Tap and hold to access native voice service on your phone (Siri, Google Assistant), or you can just say “Alexa” to access Amazon's voice assistant.

The Echo Buds cost $129.99 and are available for preorder. They will ship in time for the holidays.

(Image credit: Future)

11:17 a.m. PT/2:17 p.m. ET: Last year we got a microwave, this year it's the Amazon Smart Oven. It's a combination microwave, convection oven, air fryer and food warmer that you can operate with your voice via an Alexa-enabled device.

You can use your Echo Show to scan packaged food codes and send cooking instructions straight to the Amazon Smart Oven.

The Amazon Smart Oven costs $249.99 and comes with an Echo Dot. It's on presale starting today.

(Image credit: Future)

11:14 a.m. PT/2:14 p.m. ET: Last but not least in Ring news, Amazon announced a new product called the Ring Indoor Cam. It's Ring's lowest-cost smart home security camera.

The Ring Indoor Cam costs $59.99 and is available for preorder today.

11:12 a.m. PT/2:12 p.m. ET: Next, an all-new Stick Up Cam. It works indoors and outdoors and can run off its battery, plugged into a wall, or from a solar powered accessory.

The Stick Up Cam costs $99 and is available for preoder.

11:08 a.m. PT/2:08 p.m. ET: Introducing three new Ring products. First, the Ring Alarm Alarm Retrofit Kit ($375.99) that lets you connect to existing alarm systems already in customers homes using the Ring Alarm Hub. You can buy the Alarm Retrofit Kit separately for $199.99. It's available for preorder now and will ship in September.

11:04 a.m. PT/2:04 p.m. ET: Amazon announced the Echo Flex. It's a small Echo Speaker is a USB port, but it's not meant for playing music. It's optimized for Alexa's voice. It plugs into an outlet and comes with a USB port so you can still charge your phone with that outlet if need be, but the port is designed for some neat accessories, too. You can connect a motion sensor and smart nightlight to the Echo Flex as of now, and more accessories are to come.

The Echo Flex costs $24.99 and is available for preorder today. Additional accessories will cost $14.

(Image credit: Future)

11:00 a.m. PT/2:00 p.m. ET: New Alexa Hunches were added to the smart assistant's arsenal today, Alexa now has 'hunches' about items that need replacing in your house, routines you may want to set up, or if you've left doors unlocked.

10:57 a.m. PT/1:57 p.m. ET: Moving on to Wi-Fi news. Introducing the all-new Eero. It's a whole-home mesh Wi-Fi system with dual-band radio and adaptive back haul.

It's available right now in the U.S. for $99 for one and $249 for three.

(Image credit: Future)

10:53 a.m. PT/1:53 p.m. ET: Amazon uttered magic words: Frustration Free Setup. Smart devices aren't always the simplest to set up. Certified for Humans is a new Amazon program that identifies devices that are stress-free and easy to integrate into your home. This label will appear while shopping on Amazon's website.

(Image credit: Future)

10:49 a.m. PT/1:49 p.m. ET: Watch out, Philips Hue. Amazon just dropped the Echo Glow, a cheap and adorable smart light. It's an Alexa companion device that supports different lighting modes like dance party and campfire setting.

The Echo Glow costs $29.99 and is available for preorder. It will ship in time for the holidays.

(Image credit: Future)

10:46 a.m. PT/1:46 p.m. ET: Now for some announcements about how kids use Alexa and Echo devices. On a device with a camera like the Echo Show 8, kids can chat with one another with dual authentication from parents. Kids can engage in video experiences like Trivial Pursuit and Star Wars. They can also sing along to lyrics and keep track of their school work.

(Image credit: Future)

10:41 a.m. PT/1:41 p.m. ET: This new smart display boasts an Amazon partnership with Food Network, called Food Network Kitchen. Using the built-in video camera and Alexa, Amazon called Bobby Flay from the event! Food Network’s exclusive voice service is coming to the Echo Show 8, offering live and on-demand episodes of your favorite cooking shows. It also lets you save recipes, posing the Echo Show as a kitchen counter device.

When you're viewing a recipe on the Echo Show 8, Alexa knows the context and details, so you can ask questions about needed ingredients and more to make sure you have everything you need.

(Image credit: Future)

10:38 a.m. PT/1:38 p.m. ET: The Echo Show 8. The new smart display combines the Echo Show 5 and original Echo Show into an 8-inch screen.

The Echo Show 8 costs $129 and is available for preorder.

(Image credit: Future)

10:32 a.m. PT/1:32 p.m. ET: Amazon announced version 2.0 of the Alexa Smart Screen Device SDK. It makes it easier to being Alexa experiences to screen-based products. Which brings us to...

10:30 a.m. PT/1:30 p.m. ET: We're not done with Echo devices yet. Introducing the Echo Studio. It's a bigger Echo with full surround sound, bass from all channels, three mid-range speakers, a directional tweeter in the front and 5.25-inch driver. The Echo Studio packs Dolby Atmos, bolstering it's powerful sound capabilities. Listening to Bradley Cooper's "It's Time to Die," Cooper's voice is full, you can hear his guitar strumming, and bold bass.

You can pair two Echo Studios for a surround sound experience, making us think the new device is attempting to take on the Sonos One for best sounding smart speaker.

The Echo Studio costs $199 and is available for preorder today.

(Image credit: Future)

10:27 a.m. PT/1:27 p.m. ET: Amazon just announced an all new Echo speaker. It features newer drivers like in last year's Echo Plus and new fabric designs. The new Echo costs $99 and is available for preorder today.

(Image credit: Future)

10:22 a.m. PT/1:22 p.m. ET: Your Alexa voice assistant can now speak like Samuel L. Jackson. Because why not?

10:20 a.m. PT/1:20 p.m. ET: It's hardware time. And we're starting with a new Echo Dot. It features an LED display that shows you the time. It's available for $59 starting today. The preceding Echo Dot will still be on sale.

(Image credit: Future)

10:15 a.m. PT/1:15 p.m. ET: “Alexa, delete everything I said today,” and “Alexa, delete what I just said," are new skills you can use to manage your saved Alexa recordings. Later this year you'll be able to use "Alexa, why did you do that?" to hear an explanation about Alexa's response to your last inquiry.

(Image credit: Future)

10:08 a.m. PT/1:08 p.m. ET: Wow, lots of privacy updates. Amazon is addressing the smart home security concerns head-on. It introduced a camera shutter that electronically disconnects the camera on Echo Show 5 and a toggle for Ring products to turn off audio recording. In November, a "Home" mode for Ring devices will roll out, ensuring your products aren't recording or listening when you're home.

10:05 a.m. PT/1:05 p.m. ET: Privacy is an opening topic of today's event. "Privacy cannot be an afterthought when it comes to the Devices and Services we offer our customers," Amazon wrote.

(Image credit: Future)

10:02 a.m. PT/1:02 p.m. ET: Dave Limp, senior vice president of Devices for Amazon, has taken the stage.

9:50 a.m. PT/12:50 p.m. ET: We're minutes away from showtime. About 100 reporters are taking their seats in front of a small stage. It's impossible to tell what they're in for based on the set up.

And we’re in! Nothing on stage this year to give any indication of what’s coming. pic.twitter.com/vy9KiCGpHVSeptember 25, 2019

9:38 a.m. PT/12:38 p.m. ET: We're fueling up with a true Seattle treat: a stuffed doughnut from General Porpoise. The team back in New York is jealous.

Fueling up with some General Porpoise before the Amazon event. pic.twitter.com/LMPpTGtXVUSeptember 25, 2019

9:24 a.m PT/12:24 p.m. ET: This Rivian show truck outside the event is pretty sexy, plus it's packed with massive touch screens and Amazon Alexa. Mike is a fan, to say the least.

#Alexa, what body parts do I need to sell to afford the #Rivian? pic.twitter.com/3IFcj4REV9September 25, 2019

9:15 a.m. PT/12:15 p.m. ET: We're inside. And the first thing we've seen is a twerking teddy bear. Yep, you read that right. If an "Alexa, make my teddy bear twerk" skill is the only thing announced today, we wouldn't be mad.

Alexa, make my teddy bear twerk. Really, this should have been the announcement today. pic.twitter.com/Fpdkt6OA4rSeptember 25, 2019

8:45 a.m. PT/11:45 a.m. ET: Tom's Guide senior editor Mike Prospero has arrived at Amazon's Spheres. Check out this video he captured outside. Is it just us, or does the building look like a futuristic Epcot?