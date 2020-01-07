Act Fast: Best Buy is taking up to $1,000 off MacBook Pro laptops

Apple's MacBook Pros are among the best laptops on the market. Sure, they're pricey, but it's money well spent if you want a stylish machine that performs as well as it looks.

For a limited time, Best Buy is taking from $100 to $1,000 off Apple's MacBook Pros with prices starting at $1,199. The sale includes various configurations of the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro. It's one of the best MacBook deals we've seen. Keep in mind that you'll need to open a free myBestBuy account to get the extra savings on the 15-inch model. Otherwise, you'll just see $800 off. (It's free to open a myBest Buy account — you just need to provide a valid e-mail).

Shop the entire MacBook sale at Best Buy

MacBook Pro 13" (2019): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

Apple's 2019 MacBook Pro packs a 1.4GHz Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. This base model is perfect for users who need more horsepower than what the MacBook Air offers. View Deal

MacBook Pro 13" (2019): was $1,799 now $1,599 @ Best Buy

The upgraded 2019 MacBook Pro houses a faster 2.4GHz Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It also has four Thunderbolt ports (instead of two found on the base model). It's currently at its second-lowest price ever. View Deal

MacBook Pro 15": was $3,799 now $2,799 @ Best Buy

This 15-inch MacBook Pro packs all the tech you could want in a Mac laptop. It features a Core i9 CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It's a whopping $1,000 off. Keep in mind that you'll need to open a free myBestBuy account to see the $1,000 discount. View Deal

For most users, the upgraded 13-inch MacBook Pro is the best machine. It offers a nice mix of power, connectivity, and storage space. Meanwhile, the 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ 1TB SSD is $2,799, which is a whopping $1,000 off. However, keep in mind that Amazon has the new 16-inch MacBook Pro on sale for $2,189.50 ($209 off).

It sports a new keyboard and better CPU, but the base model offers just 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space, whereas the 15-inch model at Best Buy bumps you up to 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. So it really depends on your needs.

Either way, these are some of the best Apple deals you can get right now, so we don't expect them to last too long.