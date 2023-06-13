Techno-thriller vibes return to Netflix when we watch Black Mirror season 6. Netflix's dystopian anthology series returns for five episodes of star-filled chaos this season, including a story based on something creator Charlie Brooker said "I’ve previously sworn blind the show would never do."

Brooker even stated that this season will also stretch the parameters of what ‘a Black Mirror episode’ even is. This season looks plenty memorable, and quite meta. We already know that a streaming service bearing a strong resemblance to Netflix itself has seemingly turned a woman's life into its latest series — without her knowing.

Black Mirror season 6, however, arrives with plenty of competition. First off, our own reality keeps coming up with nonsense that feels fit for Black Mirror (Mark Zuckerberg's Meta avatar is as frightening as any episode). Then, you have the likes of Apple TV Plus' phenomenal series Severance.

Already, though, we know of some twists. The horror known as dial-up internet is present, and Aaron Paul and Josh Hartnett play men on some mission that appears to be in space — but probably isn't.

Here's everything you need to watch Black Mirror season 6.

When does Black Mirror season 6 come out on Netflix?

Black Mirror season 6 will stream on Netflix, one of the best streaming services, starting Thursday (June 15) at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. BST / 6 p.m. AEDT.

All 5 episodes will drop at once.

Black Mirror season 6 trailer

Black Mirror season 6's trailer teased its five different stories, and created a fictional streaming service 'Streamberry,' That's where Joan (Annie Murphy) discovers that someone's adapted her life into a new series starring Salma Hayek. And she's not happy about it.

Then, we happen upon a weird twist on the Loch Ness Monster, and a mission into the darkness starring Josh Hartnett and Aaron Paul. Later on, we meet a woman (Anjana Vasan) who is being forced to commit bad deeds for the greater good.

Black Mirror season 6 cast

Black Mirror season 6's cast gives a very strong "Black Mirror's gone Hollywood" vibe, and that's not just because one episode is about a starlet in trouble. In another, a woman's life used (without her awareness) as the basis for a TV show starring Salma Hayek (as herself). That woman, though, is also someone we love to watch: Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek).

This season also brings in Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Josh Hartnett (Penny Dreadful) and Kate Mara (House of Cards) for an episode involving a high-tech mission titled "Beyond the Sea" which looks to take them into space. Atlanta fave Zazie Beetz, the once-ubiquitous Michael Cera and Station Eleven's Himesh Patel also appear.

Black Mirror season 6 episodes and descriptions

Here are the five Black Mirror season 6 episode titles and descriptions, with their specific cast members, directors and writers.

JOAN IS AWFUL

An average woman is stunned to discover a global streaming platform has launched a prestige TV drama adaptation of her life -- in which she is portrayed by Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek.

Cast: Annie Murphy, Ben Barnes, Himesh Patel, Michael Cera, Rob Delaney, Salma Hayek Pinault

Director: Ally Pankiw

Written by: Charlie Brooker

A young couple travel to a sleepy Scottish town to start work on a genteel nature documentary - but find themselves drawn to a juicy local story involving shocking events of the past.

Cast: Daniel Portman, John Hannah, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Samuel Blenkin

Director: Sam Miller

Written by: Charlie Brooker

In an alternative 1969, two men on a perilous high-tech mission wrestle with the consequences of an unimaginable tragedy.

Cast: Aaron Paul, Auden Thornton, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Rory Culkin

Director: John Crowley

Written by: Charlie Brooker

A troubled starlet is dogged by invasive paparazzi while dealing with the consequences of a hit-and-run incident.

Cast: Clara Rugaard, Danny Ramirez, Zazie Beetz

Director: Uta Briesewitz

Written by: Charlie Brooker

Northern England, 1979. A meek sales assistant is told she must commit terrible acts to prevent disaster.

Cast: Anjana Vasan, Paapa Essiedu

Director: Toby Haynes

Written by: Charlie Brooker & Bisha K Ali