7 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max and Hulu (March 24-26)

If you’re looking for something to watch this weekend, a bounty of new shows and movies await you on Netflix , HBO Max , Hulu and other top streaming services .

The weekend watch list is headed by two very different returning fan-favorite series, Succession season 4 and Yellowjackets season 2 . Family dysfunction is the name of the game in the former, while the latter introduces more thrills and chills in the wilderness and in suburbia.

Several new shows make their premieres, including the spy sagas Rabbit Hole and The Night Agent. Great Expectations stars Olivia Colman in an adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic novel, while the romantic musical comedy Up Here spins a tale of love.

Speaking of which, Seattle singles mingle in the search for “the one” on Love Is Blind season 4 .

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

Succession season 4 (HBO)

The lifestyles of the rich and famously awful Roys will be chronicled for a fourth and final time. As sad as it is to see Succession go, it’s also great that it’s leaving on creator Jesse Armstrong’s terms and while it’s still operating at such a high level.

The show, which effortlessly skirts the line between drama and comedy, returns with Logan Roy (Brian Cox) still in control of his empire as he prepares to sell Waystar Royco to tech mogul Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård). Logan’s foot soldiers, son-in-law Tom (Matthew Macfayden) and nephew Greg (Nicholas Braun), continue to plot their way into more powerful roles. Meanwhile, left out in the cold, his children Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv (Sarah Snook) band together for new schemes.

Watch Succession season 4 episode 1 on Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max (opens in new tab)

Yellowjackets season 2 (Showtime)

One of the buzziest shows of the past year returns with its addictive blend of mystery box thriller, survival drama and coming-of-age tale. The first season generated an endless cascade of theories about what really went down in the ‘90s timeline when the high school girls soccer team becomes stranded in the wilderness after a plane crash. It sure seems like they become ritualistic cannibals!

Meanwhile, the present day timeline is an absorbing exploration of the survivors’ psyches, featuring dynamite performances from Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci and Juliette Lewis. The addition of Lauren Ambrose as adult Van is beyond perfect. Oh, and we can’t wait to hear the needle drops.

Streaming now on Paramount Plus with Showtime (opens in new tab)

Airing Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime

Great Expectations (FX on Hulu)

Charles Dickens’ classic novel is adapted for the screen once again, this time by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. The coming-of-age tale follows Pip (Fionn Whitehead), a poor orphan who yearns for a better life. When he is chosen to visit the eccentric, wealthy spinster Miss Havisham (Olivia Colman), he meets and falls for her beautiful but cold adopted daughter Estella (Shalom Brune-Franklin).

Wanting to become a gentleman to win Estella over, Pip is elated when he receives money from a mysterious benefactor. But his good fortune doesn’t last for long, when the truth about his inheritance comes out.

Streaming Sunday, March 26 at 12:01 a.m. ET on Hulu (opens in new tab)

Rabbit Hole (Paramount Plus)

Kiefer Sutherland once again finds himself caught up in a conspiracy in an action thriller. No, he’s not reprising his role as Jack Bauer in a continuation of 24. This time around, he’s John Weird, a savvy operative in corporate espionage. His bread and butter is white-collar sabotage and manipulation of the markets.

John’s life is turned upside-down when he’s framed for murder by powerful forces, who use AI and technology for sinister purposes. He turns to his former mentor Ben (Charles Dance) for help proving he’s innocent, all while trying to evade FBI agent Jo Madi (Enid Graham).

Streaming Sunday, March 26 at 3 a.m. ET on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)

The Night Agent (Netflix)

Now here is a show that’s much more in the vein of 24, with shades of Slow Horses. It comes from The Shield creator Shawn Ryan, based on a novel by Matthew Quirk. FBI Agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) stops a bombing in the DC Metro, but lingering questions sully his reputation and he’s assigned to desk duty.

That desk is in the basement of the White House, in front of a phone that never rings. Until, of course, it does. The caller is Rose Larkin, (Luciane Buchanan), a disgraced tech CEO who is shocked after a violent attack reveals her aunt and uncle were spies. Peter jumps in to help Rose, with the help of the chief of staff, Diane Farr (Hong Chau). Soon, they discover a bigger conspiracy is afoot.

Streaming now on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Up Here (Hulu)

Romance and music go hand in hand, as seen on screen so often in everything from Grease to Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. The latest entry in this timeless genre is Up Here, a series based on the 2015 stage musical by Oscar winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Frozen).

Set in the waning days of 1999, the story follows Lindsay (Mae Whitman), an aspiring writer who ditched her fiancé in Vermont, and Miguel (Carlos Valdes), an investment banker who would rather design video games. As they meet and fall in love, they are both plagued by inner Greek choruses taking the form of doubting parents, friends and exes.

Streaming now on Hulu (opens in new tab)

Reggie (Prime Video)

Hall of Fame baseball player Reggie Jackson is the focus of this documentary, which examines his career and legacy. It traces his trajectory from the start of his career in Birmingham at the height of the civil rights movement in the late 1960s, through winning three consecutive World Series with the Oakland Athletics, and earning the nickname Mr. October with the New York Yankees.

Jackson talks candidly about his experiences, as well as his activism, in interviews with fellow legends Julius “Dr. J” Erving, Hank Aaron and Derek Jeter.

Streaming now on Prime Video (opens in new tab)

What else to watch this weekend

Love Is Blind season 4 (Netflix)

Singles from Seattle meet, sight unseen, in pods to find love.

Streaming now on Netflix (opens in new tab)

My Kind of Country (Apple TV Plus)

A reality competition to find the country music’s next star.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab)