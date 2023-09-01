7 new movies and TV shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more (Sept. 1-4)

The long Labor Day weekend is upon us, which means there will be more time to watch all of the new movies and TV shows dropping on Netflix , Prime Video, Max and other top streaming services .

The weekend watch list is led by The Wheel of Time season 2 , the splashy fantasy epic based on Robert Jordan’s novels. Also returning are Disenchantment season 5 and the Love Is Blind follow-up After the Altar.

On the movies side, Harrison Ford puts on the fedora one last time in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which makes the move from theaters to digital release.

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

TV Premieres

The Wheel of Time season 2 (Prime Video)

Amazon’s other epic fantasy series returns with more magic, action and intrigue, as the adaptation of Robert Jordan’s novels builds on its promising first season. Rand (Josha Stradowski) has discovered he’s the Dragon Reborn, the prophesied figure who will either save the world or break it.

He must grapple with his powers and his destiny, even as Aes Sedai sorceresses seek to control him. Moirane (Rosamund Pike) is determined to guide him, despite losing her powers. The other Two Rivers villagers are spread far and wide, each embarking on their own journeys. All will play a part in battling the Dark One, who hasn’t been defeated after all.

Streaming now on Prime Video

Disenchantment season 5 (Netflix)

And they all lived happily ever after? Matt Groening’s animated, twisted fairy tale is ending, though with raunchy jokes and goofy antics rather than a sweet kiss or white knight. The misadventures of hard-drinking, hard-hitting Queen Bean (Abbi Jacobson), feisty companion Elfo (Nat Faxon) and personal demon Luci (Eric Andre) culminate in an epic battle for Dreamland.

To save the realm from her mother, the wicked Queen Dagmar (Sharon Horgan), Bean must overcome a prophecy that she will kill someone she loves. Along the way, the heroes will face Satan, a headless corpse, an evil scientist and most terrifying of all, their true destiny.

Streaming now on Netflix

Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 4 (Netflix)

Time to head back to Seattle to see how the cast of Love Is Blind season 4 are faring. After the Alter checks in with married couples Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah, Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown, and Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski as they celebrate their first wedding anniversary, Plus, get updates on singles Micah Lussier, Paul Peden, Irina Solomonova, Marshall Glaze and Jackie Bonds and the status of their love lives.

Streaming now on Netflix

Power Book IV: Force season 2 (Starz)

The third spinoff in the Power franchise focuses on drug lord Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora), who’s set up shop in Chicago. Season 2 sees Tommy on a mission to avenge the death of Liliana, his former nemesis turned business partner. With Diamond (Isaac Keys) and Jenard (Kris D. Lofton) at odds and the Flynn organization weakened, Tommy is more determined than ever to become the city’s kingpin.

Streaming now on Starz (via Prime Video)

Notable New Episodes

How to With John Wilson series finale (HBO)

Sadly, this is the end of the road for the refreshingly candid, delightfully odd docu-comedy that has served has a meditation on the human condition. John Wilson’s “how to” guides on life in New York City have explored how people relate and connect in a warm and witty, blunt and kind way. His last foray is “How to Track a Package,” which takes him into the depths of the city.

Streaming Friday, Sept. 1 at 11 p.m. ET on Max

Movie Premieres

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (digital)

The fifth Indiana Jones movie is the last to star Harrison Ford as the whip-wielding, fedora-wearing archaeologist. If you didn’t catch it in theaters, you’re not alone, since it didn’t really fire up the box office. And according to TG’s Rory Mellon, Indiana Jones 5 is "definitely a movie that can wait” for streaming .

Dial of Destiny is set in two time periods. In 1944, Indy and archaeology colleague Basil Shaw (Toby Jones) recover a Nazi-stolen artifact, a time-traveling device called the Archimedes Dial, from scientist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelson). In 1969, Voller is working for NASA and trying to get his hands on the dial again. Jones teams up with Shaw's daughter, Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) to stop him for good.

Buy digitally now on Amazon

Moving On (Hulu)

If Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin decide to just make projects together for the rest of their careers, we are all blessed. Grace and Frankie has concluded its run on Netflix, but the longtime collaborators have gone to movies like 80 for Brady and Moving On.

The latter is a comedy (of course) about two estranged friends who reconnect at the funeral of another mutual pal. They decide to exact revenge on the widower (Malcolm McDowell) for the harm he caused decades earlier. As they plot and scheme, Evelyn and Claire come to grips with the past and with each other.

Streaming now on Hulu