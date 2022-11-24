How to watch every USA World Cup 2022 game

USA World Cup 2022 games ► England vs USA

Friday, Nov. 25 — 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT

► Iran vs USA

Tuesday, Nov. 29 — 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT

There's still time to watch team USA at the World Cup 2022. Gregg Berhalter’s squad managed a 1-1 tie with Wales in their first game at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Timothy Weah scoring for the United States. This edition of the tournament may be played in the winter but some of the football on offer so far has been red hot.

After qualifying alongside Canada, Mexico and Costa Rica in the CONCACAF group, USA now faces three new opponents, two from Europe and one from Asia. Having not qualified for Russia 2018, this is the USMNT's first World Cup for eight years and a chance for a new generation of stars to prove themselves on the biggest stage in the world.

How far can the USMNT go, and where can soccer fans watch to cheer them on? Below you'll find a complete guide on how to watch every single USA game at World Cup 2022, and we'll keep this article updated if the team progresses beyond the group stage of the global tournament as well.

When are USA playing next?

As it stands the USA only has two games left to play in World Cup Group B. They face England and then Iran. After every game in the group has been played, the top two placed teams will advance to the last 16 of the tournament, where games will be played in a knockout format.

How to watch England vs USA game at World Cup 2022

USA’s game against England will be played on Friday, Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the England vs USA match on FOX and the FOX website (opens in new tab) with a valid login, if your local FOX affiliate is showing the match. FOX is included with all cable packages or with one of our best TV antenna picks. Spanish language coverage will be available on Telemundo or Peacock (opens in new tab).

Those cheering on the USMNT from Canada can watch all the World Cup games on TSN, or sign up for TSN Direct (opens in new tab). UK fans can watch for free on ITV while those in Australia or New Zealand can tune in via SBS and Sky Sport respectively.

How to watch Iran vs USA game at World Cup 2022

The Iran vs USA game will be played on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT.

The USA's third (and final) World Cup 2022 group stage match will be broadcast on FOX, or you can watch on the FOX website (opens in new tab) with a valid login, if your local FOX affiliate is showing the match. FOX is included with all cable packages or with one of our best TV antenna picks. Those who prefer Spanish language coverage can again stick with Telemundo or Peacock (opens in new tab).

UK fans who want to watch their friends across the pond can tune into the BBC with a valid TV license, Canada will broadcast the game on TSN and TSN Direct (opens in new tab). If you're in Australia you can watch via SBS (or SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab))

while Kiwis can check out Sky Sport (opens in new tab).

How to watch USA World Cup 2022 games from anywhere

If you aren't in your home country during the tournament, you can still watch the USA at World Cup 2022 as if you were in your own lounge via a virtual private network (VPN). This spoofs your location on the web and allows you to say, watch FOX like you were back in the States. Our VPN of choice is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Who will USA play next?

It depends. If they finish first or second in their four-team group then there will be at least one more USA game, otherwise they will be going home at the first opportunity. If they were to come first in Group B they would play the runner-up of Group A. This has not been decided but will be one of the Netherlands, Senegal, Ecuador and Qatar.

If Berhalter's men come second in Group B — it's not the end of the road! They will instead play the winner of Group A, likely to be the Netherlands which would be a tough, but exciting, game.

What can we expect from USA at World Cup 2022?

This is a young U.S team with some very exciting young players at top teams around the world, especially in midfield. Captain Tyler Adams and Brendan Aaronson both play in England's Premier League for Leeds United while Weston Mckennie and Giovanni Reyna play for two of the biggest clubs in Italy and Germany.

After drawing 1-1 in their opener against Wales, the USA looked good and it would be a reasonable expectation to at least finish second in the group. Should the team qualify for the last 16, anything is possible in a knockout competition.

When is the World Cup 2022 final?

The 2022 World Cup final will be played at the Lusail Stadium, Doha, on December 18. While the USA is not among the favorites for the tournament they could still be there. The teams most expect to compete for the trophy include Brazil, Argentina, France and Spain, but anything can happen in soccer!