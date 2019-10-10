Dark mode for Instagram is finally here, and you’re probably wondering how to turn it on.

The photo sharing social media app rolled out the new color scheme quietly, opting to share the news via Twitter several hours after pushing the update out earlier this week.

Starting today, you can use Instagram in dark mode on iOS 13 or Android 10. Turn dark mode on your phone to try it out. 👀October 8, 2019

Fans of Twitter ’s Night Mode and YouTube ’s Dark Theme will flock to Instagram’s version of the setting designed for low-light scenarios. If you’re anything like me, you spend hours before bed scrolling through puppy posts and food videos. But Instagram’s standard white backdrop can cause eye strain, especially if you don’t use a version of Night Shift to block blue light exposure.

With the dimmer design of Dark Mode, you’ll ease your eyesight while still getting your late-night ‘gram fix.

Check out how sleek our Instagram account ( @TomsGuide ) looks in Dark Mode to see what I mean.

(Image credit: Future)

Don’t waste your time digging through Instagram’s settings to enable Dark Mode. You won’t find any kind of toggle within the app. Rather, you’ll have to turn on Dark Mode system-wide to take advantage of the neat new feature on your mobile device.

Without further ado, here’s how to turn on Instagram’s Dark Mode on iOS and Android.

How to turn on Instagram Dark Mode on iOS

To turn on Dark Mode on an iOS device like an iPhone, it needs to be running iOS 13. Apple’s latest software overhaul is pre-loaded on the iPhone 11 , iPhone 11 Pro , and iPhone 11 Pro Max . If you have an iPhone XS / iPhone XR or earlier, you’ll need to download iOS 13 if you haven’t already. Here’s how .

Apple introduced a system-wide Dark Mode in its latest update. To use Instagram’s Dark Mode, your iPhone must be in Dark Mode, too. You can turn it on by employing a long press on the brightness slider in your device’s control center.

Alternatively, you can toggle Dark Mode in system settings. Go to Settings > Display & Brightness. Under Appearance, select Dark. You can also choose Automatic, which will switch your display from light to dark at sunset, and from dark to light at sunrise.

How to turn on Instagram Dark Mode on Android

Android 10 is the newest software rolling out to phones from companies like Google, Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus, and Nokia. It’s already available for all Google Pixel phones, including the Pixel 3 series and earlier.

So if you have a Pixel (or a different Android device running a beta version of Android 10) you’re able to take advantage of Instagram’s new Dark Mode feature. Like in iOS, turning on Dark Mode for Instagram requires enabling the system-wide dark mode. You can do this by going to Settings > Display > Advanced. Select Dark from the theme menu to optimize your Android phone for night time use.