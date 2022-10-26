When you know how to transfer your Google contacts to iPhone, you won’t have to resort to scribbling down numbers on pen and paper like in the olden days. Knowing that everyone you want to keep in touch with can be transferred in moments can bring real peace of mind, especially for someone as popular as you!



The process of transferring contacts from Google to iPhone is really easy, and baked into the iOS Accounts feature. Being able to do this natively is just another of the those little UI touches that make the iPhone one of the best phones available.

So whether you’ve just moved from Android or you’ve got a new work phone, here’s how to transfer your Google contacts to iPhone:



Open Settings and tap Contacts Tap Accounts, then Add Account Select Google Sign in to your Google account Tap the Contacts toggle Open the iOS Contacts app

Read on to see detailed instructions for each step.

1. First of all open the settings tab and then tap Contacts.

2. If you haven’t yet added your Google account to your iPhone, you'll only have one option, which is to tap Add account. If you already have one connected, tap Accounts instead.

3. Tap Add Account and then select Google.

4. Sign in to your Google account using the on-screen form.

5. You will be presented with a list of things to transfer, tap Contacts (and anything else you wish to transfer, like messages) until the toggle goes green.

6. To finish synchronizing your contacts, return to the home screen and tap Contacts. You contacts should start syncing — this may take a few minutes.

