'Hey Siri, I'm getting pulled over' — how to record police interactions with your iPhone

Siri, Apple's voice assistant, offers an iPhone shortcut that will record your interactions with the police when you say "Siri, I'm being pulled over."

The shortcut can be installed on your iPhone and will initiate a series of actions if prompted. Then, when you tell Siri you're being pulled over, it will pause your music, lower your screen brightness, enable Do Not Disturb mode, launch your selfie camera and start recording.

Siri will also send a message with your current location to your emergency contact, which you'll assign while setting up the shortcut.

The recording will not stop automatically at any point — you must end it yourself. And once you do, Siri will send copy of that video to your chosen contact. You'll be asked whether you want the recording saved to your iCloud or Dropbox, too.

This shortcut launched in 2018, but its creator Robert Petersen recently refined it to fix any bugs and officially labeled it the "I'm being pulled over" shortcut. The shortcut has gained popularity amid global protests against police brutality and racism.

Here's how to install the "I'm being pulled over" shortcut on your iPhone.

1. Open Settings on your iPhone and scroll down to Shortcuts.

2. Click Shortcuts, then toggle 'Allow Untrusted Shortcuts' if it's not allowed already. Enter your iPhone passcode if prompted.

3. Launch the Shortcuts app on your iPhone. Click here to Install Shortcuts for iOS if you don't have it installed already.

4. Click this link to download the "I'm getting pulled over" shortcut in Safari. Tap "Get Shortcut."

5. Scroll down and select 'Add Untrusted Shortcut' when it opens.

6. Designate the contact(s) you want to receive your location and video recording.

7. Tap done to complete the shortcut set up.

Use a car mount for the best results

We also suggest using a car mount if you plan to install the above Siri shortcut on your iPhone. Whether it's attached to your dashboard or interior windshield, a car mount can best angle your phone to get your interaction in frame.