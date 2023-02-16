When you know how to show a file path on Mac, life becomes so much easier. It means you can avoid having to guess where your files and folders are located — a common problem, as even the best computers and best laptops see their file storage systems get cluttered over time.

You can simply find a file on your Mac and see which folder it sits in. You can also check if a folder is contained in another folder and view other accompanying files. Being able to show a file path is also useful if you're telling an app where you want it to save items or if you're trying to figure out where an app is storing stuff.

So let's check out how to show a pile path on Mac. As you'll see, you can even make path-finding a permanent feature in Finder.

How to show a file path on Mac

1. Open Finder.

(Image credit: Future)

2. To show all file paths permanently when a file or folder is selected, click View in the menu bar and select Show Path Bar.

(Image credit: Future)

3. If you only want to see a file path once, hold the Option key.

(Image credit: Future)

4. In either case, look at the bottom of the finder window and you will be able to see the file or folder path.

(Image credit: Future)

4. You can interact with this path. Click a folder and you can see its contents. You can also right-click a folder in the path bar and make a copy of the folder's pathname. For this, just select Copy [folder name] as Pathname. You can then paste it where you like.

(Image credit: Future)

5. There is also another method. In Finder, right-click on a file or folder.

(Image credit: Future)

6. Select Get Info. A window will appear which shows the file path next to “Where”.

(Image credit: Future)

And there you go. You now know how to show the file path on Mac and, by leaving Show Path Bar selected, you can instantly see a path to a file or folder whenever you use Finder.