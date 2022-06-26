How to put on a duvet cover in 4 easy steps

Changing new bedding can often be time consuming. And if you love snuggling under one of the best duvets , you’ll probably need to know how to put on a duvet cover quickly. This is often the case if you usually spend time struggling to put on a duvet cover, only to end up with a crumpled or lumpy mess. But if you don't want to keep starting over, there are useful methods on how to put on a duvet cover more easily and quickly.

So if you want to make bed-making chores a breeze, here’s how to put on a duvet cover in four easy steps, and save precious time.

How to put on a duvet cover (the traditional method)

1. First, lay the duvet flat on the mattress, and spread it out. Ensure the tag on the duvet is at the head of the bed, so that it ends up at the bottom of the cover when you place it inside.

2. Next, turn the duvet cover inside out. Standing at the foot of the bed, spread the duvet cover out on top of the duvet, with the open end of the cover near you.

Woman smoothing down duvet cover on bed (Image credit: Shutterstock)

3. Put your hands into the duvet cover through the bottom opening, and reach all the way into it until you can grab onto the two top corners of the cover near the head of the bed. Then, pinch the left corner with your left hand, and the right corner with your right hand.

4. Next, take the corners of the duvet, flip the duvet cover over your hands and slide the cover down on top of the rest of the duvet. Shake the duvet cover onto the duvet, adjusting as you go. Once the cover is fully on the duvet, fasten the buttons or snaps at the bottom of the cover. Give the duvet one final shake so it’s flat and crease-free on the bed.

Making a bed (Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to put on a duvet cover (the California roll method)

Alternatively, you could try the California roll method, otherwise known as the burrito, bed-making hack that went viral .

1. First, lay the duvet cover flat on your bed, inside-out with the buttons at the end of the bed, and then lay your duvet on top.

2. Start tightly wrapping the duvet cover inside the duvet (starting with the shortest side at the top), and wrap all the way to the end, just like a burrito shape.

Duvet rolled up on bed (Image credit: Shutterstock)

3. Then, open up the buttons and wrap one side of the buttons around the tube you have created. Once you’ve buttoned up the duvet, hold onto the sides and roll the duvet out.

Someone laying down duvet cover on bed (Image credit: Shutterstock)

How often should I wash my duvet?

Washing duvet in machine (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Experts recommend that you should wash your duvet at least every two weeks and bedsheets once a week. However, if you suffer from allergies or have pets, then you should wash more frequently.