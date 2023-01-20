You'll want to know how to do an Ear Tip Fit Test for AirPods Pro if you've just bought a pair of Apple's flagship earbuds.

While they're some of the best headphones around, the AirPods Pro won't offer their full performance unless you make sure the earbuds themselves are properly seated and properly fit in your ear. Noise cancellation won't work as it should, sound will be subpar and you may even run the risk of dropping your earphones if they're too loose. On the flip side, earbuds that are too tight will cause you discomfort and stop you wanting to use them.

Thankfully, Apple includes a set of differently-sized ear tips for you to use with the AirPods Pro. All you have to do is figure out which ear tips are right for you.

While that may sound simple, if you're anything like me, you may straddle two different sizes. Or you may be new to earbuds and unsure about how they should feel or sound. In either case, you'll want to turn to the Ear Tip Fit Test to tell you which ones work best.

We're here to show you how to do an Ear Tip Fit Test for AirPods Pro using your iPhone or iPad.

Note: The Ear Tip Fit Test only features as part of iOS and iPadOS. You can't run this test using macOS.

How to do an Ear Tip Fit Test for AirPods Pro

1. With your AirPods connected to your device and in your ear, open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad and tap your AirPods.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Tap Ear Tip Fit Test.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Tap Continue.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Tap the play button and wait for the sound to finish playing.

(Image credit: Future)

5. If you have a good seal, you'll see green text. Tap Done to finish.

(Image credit: Future)

6. If you have a bad seal, you'll see yellow text. Try adjusting the earbuds in your ear to form a good seal or use different sized earbuds, then repeat these steps again.

(Image credit: Future)

That's all there is to it. Now you can enjoy your AirPods Pro to the fullest.

