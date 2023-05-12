This hidden Samsung Galaxy feature automatically answers calls for you — try it now

Learning how to auto answer calls on Samsung Galaxy phones is super useful.

Let's say you're up a ladder doing some decorating or riding your bicycle with your headphones in — if you get a phone call, chances are you're going to want to answer it, but you may not have your phone handy. With auto answer calls enabled when connected to a headset or Bluetooth device, your Samsung Galaxy phone will answer any calls automatically. This is also a great accessibility feature for anyone who has difficulty reaching their phone to answer calls.

Auto answering only works on when a headset or Bluetooth device is paired, so the feature essentially operates under the assumption that you're actively using your device but don't have it to hand or can't reach it in time. That means this feature won't start answering your calls when you aren't using the phone. It does mean, though, that if you're connected to a Bluetooth speaker, your phone will answer any calls you receive — we'll show you how to mitigate any risks from this, but it's something to be aware of.

Sound useful? Of course it does. So, it's time to learn how to auto answer calls on Samsung Galaxy phones.

How to auto answer calls on Samsung Galaxy phones

Before we get started, let's make sure we're all on the same page by ensuring your phone is up to date. We can show you how to update a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet if you need some help.

1. Got to Settings > Accessibility (Image: © Future) Open the Settings app, then scroll down and tap Accessibility.

2. Tap Interaction and dexterity (Image: © Future) Now tap Interaction and dexterity.

3. Select Answering and ending calls (Image: © Future) Tap Answering and ending calls.

4. Toggle on Answer automatically (Image: © Future) Toggle on Answer automatically. This will set your phone to answer calls automatically when on bluetooth, by default after two seconds.

If you'd rather increase the time before your phone auto answers, tap Answer automatically. This is what we'd recommend doing if you're worried about your calls being answered over a bluetooth speaker, as it'll give you more time to get to your phone.

5. Choose an auto answer time (Image: © Future) By default your phone will auto answer after 2 seconds. Tap 5 or 10 seconds to set those time frames, or tap Custom time and set a custom answer time.

It's that easy! We've got loads of other Samsung tutorials to help you use your Galaxy devices.

