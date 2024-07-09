7 clever uses for Ziploc bags that may surprise you

When it comes to food storage, nothing beats the handy, Ziploc bag to keep your items fresh. But did you know that the humble, reusable bag can do so much more than just preserve food?

Surprisingly, there are clever uses for Ziploc — or any kind of resealable bag — around the home that can save you time (and money). From DIY solutions to travel docs protection, these reusable bags can be a real lifesaver.

So, if you’re ever stuck and in need of a quick-fix solution, you might want to try one of these clever uses for ziplock bags.

1.Marinade meats

Chicken marinating in a Ziploc bag (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you’re hosting a gathering or pulling the best grills out of storage to cook up a storm, you’ll want to prep your tasty recipes. And if you have batches of foods to marinade, these can easily be done in a ziplock bag.

All you have to do is mix your ingredients into a bowl before transferring into a Ziploc bag or two. Not only will foods remain properly sealed and leakproof, but this will help to infuse all the flavors for those delicious feasts.

Just avoid 7 grilling mistakes you didn’t know you were making.

2. Food crushing bag

Crushed cereal in a ziplock bag (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Similarly, if your favorite recipes or desserts require chopped or crushed ingredients such as crackers, biscuits, or potato chips, a ziplock bag can be a useful tool. Simply place the amount into a large bag, seal it up tight and use your rolling pin to smash up the contents.

This should quickly give you the desired results, without having a messy countertop to deal with.

3. Preserving fresh herbs

Fresh parsely covered by a ziplock bag (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Whether you regularly cook with herbs, or mastering how to grow herbs indoors , you’ll want to know how to keep them fresh.

One good tip to preserve soft herbs such as parsley cilantro, mint, dill, and tarragon is to store upright in a jar with water, and loosely cover with a Ziploc bag. This should help to increase the herbs average lifespan of about three weeks.

4. Save your paint brushes

Wet paintbrushes (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you’re in the middle of a home renovation or haven’t quite finished painting a room , you’ll want to make sure that your paint brush doesn’t dry out. Instead of washing each time, put wet brushes and rollers in a Ziploc bag to prevent them from hardening.

This is ideal if you want to store it away overnight, making it ready to go for the next day of painting. Plus, it will save you valuable time with messy cleanup in the long-run.

You might also want to check out these 7 clever painting hacks to save you time.

5. Keep your screws and tool bits together

Screws in a ziplock bag (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Similarly, if you’re always doing DIY around the home, it can be frustrating trying to find the right screws, nuts and bolts in the toolbox. Ziploc bags are a great way of organizing your screws, and other small tool bits into manageable storage piles.

Not only will these help you find what you’re looking for quicker, but will save you much-needed storage space.

6. Makeshift phone cover

Valuable item inside a ziplock bag (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Whether you’re hiking, on an outdoor activity, or relaxing at the beach, your electronic devices can get exposed to the elements or risk damage.

A ziplock bag can make a clever, makeshift phone or device cover, protecting it from water, sand or any other spillages inside your bag. What’s more, Ziploc bags can help ensure your devices stay functional and damage-free.

7. Protect important documents

Passport

Similarly, if you have a passport or important documents that you’re traveling with, you can store these in Ziploc bags.

Not only are these handy bags waterproof, but since they are zip- sealed and secure, you won’t have to worry about your documents falling out. More importantly, you don’t have to worry about a soaked or damaged passport while on vacation! Plus, you can do this at home too when it comes to storing paperwork or treasured pictures away properly.

Just beware of these 7 things you should never store in plastic containers.