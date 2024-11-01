What to look for when buying a health thermometer — a medical expert reveals all

No matter the time of year, we are all susceptible to colds and fevers, but having one of the best thermometers can help us tell whether there is cause for concern.

Whatever your household may look like — whether you have young children or care for older relatives — a health thermometer is one piece of equipment that should be in every medical cabinet.

However, the best health thermometer for your needs will depend on many factors. You may need a device that is quick and unobtrusive to use on young babies or a thermometer that stores readings to track an illness over time. To help you decide what thermometer is best for you, we’ve called on the expertise of Dr. Michael Genovese, Physician and Chief Medical Advisor at Ascendant in New York.

Types of thermometers

Before buying a thermometer, it helps to understand the pros and cons of each type. There are three to choose from: oral, ear, and forehead thermometers.

Oral thermometers

“These are the classic thermometers you place under your tongue,” says Dr. Genovese. “They use electronic sensors to give you a reading, usually within about 30 seconds to a minute.”

He explains that the advantage of oral thermometers is that they are accurate, easy to read, and budget-friendly. He adds that they are “perfect for adults and older kids who can keep it under their tongue.”

However, they are not great for everyone. As Dr. Genovese explains, “They can be a bit uncomfortable for some, especially younger children, and they require the person to stay still.”



Ear thermometers

You might hear (pardon the pun) ear thermometers being referred to as tympanic thermometers, the medical term for eardrum. “These clever devices use infrared technology to measure the temperature inside the ear canal,” explains Dr. Genovese.

“They are quick — often giving results in just a few seconds — and less invasive, making them a good choice for older kids and adults,” he adds.

However, they do have a couple of disadvantages. Dr. Genovese says, “Accuracy can drop if not positioned just right, and they are not recommended for infants under six months because of the ear canal’s size.”

Forehead thermometers

Rather than being placed under the tongue or within the ear canal, Dr. Genovese explains that forehead thermometers measure the temporal artery on your forehead using infrared sensors.

“They are non-invasive, quick, and easy to use, especially for infants and toddlers. You can even use them while kids are sleeping!” he says.

They sound like the perfect thermometer, but you have to pay more for the ease of use. “They tend to be pricier and can be influenced by external factors like sweating or chilly environments,” explains Dr. Genovese.

The best thermometers for different age groups

When buying a thermometer, it’s a good idea to base your choice on the age group’s needs, as this will help determine which thermometer is most suitable.

For infants and young children

Dr. Genovese recommends forehead or ear thermometers for infants and young children. “They are fantastic because they are quick and non-invasive.”

However, he adds that they are not suitable for babies under three months and refers to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), which recommends using a rectal thermometer for accuracy, although a forehead and ear thermometer can be used for quick checks.

For adults

The best option for adults is an oral thermometer, as they are precise. But if you are looking for convenience, Dr. Genovese says a forehead thermometer might be the way to go, especially if you have children. This will save you from having two different thermometers in your medical cabinet.

For older adults

Dr. Genovese highly recommends forehead or ear thermometers for older adults. “They’re easier to use and less invasive, making them suitable for older adults who may have trouble with oral thermometers,” he says.

Finding the best thermometer for your family

If you’re looking for a versatile option that suits everyone in your family, Dr Genovese recommends a forehead thermometer. “They are quick and easy to use and help keep things stress-free for parents and kids. While these might be more expensive, they can serve the whole family, making them worth the investment.”

How much should you spend on a thermometer?

A simple oral thermometer that you pop underneath your tongue will cost far less than a forehead thermometer, but does spending more on a thermometer make a big difference?

“Price can give you an idea of the features and quality you are getting, but it does not always guarantee accuracy,” says Dr. Genovese. “You can find decent digital thermometers for under $20, while more advanced forehead and ear thermometers can range from $30 to over $100.”

But before investing in an all-singing, all-dancing thermometer, Dr. Genovese says, “It is essential to consider your family’s specific needs. Sometimes, a reliable essential oral thermometer can do the job just as well as a fancy model.”

Do extra features matter?

Several extra features can make using a thermometer a bit easier, and I know from personal experience which features I value.

Light-up display

A light-up display is the one feature I’d always opt for when buying a thermometer. Dr. Genovese agrees, saying it allows you to check temperatures without waking everyone up with bright lights.

Fever alerts

Color-coded alerts are also super helpful: "They tell you when a fever is present and when it is time to call the doctor,” he says.

I always found this invaluable when my children were young and unable to tell me exactly how they felt. I can also see how having a fever alert would be helpful with older adults. My mom had dementia, which limited her ability to communicate clearly.

Silent mode

When you want to take the temperature of a sleeping child, a thermometer with a silent mode will prevent you from disturbing their sleep.

Memory storage

If you are monitoring an illness over a length of time, memory storage can help you keep track of changes in temperature.