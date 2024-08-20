5 things you should never store under the bed — that you probably do

Whether you have a compact room, or simply want to maximize on space, under-the-bed storage might seem like a no-brainer. And if you want to declutter your home , this is a great spot for keeping stuff hidden and out of sight.

However, unless you have a bed with built-in drawers, there are certain things that you should never store under the bed? Experts suggest that not only can it get extremely dusty underneath the bed, especially as it's an area that even the best vacuum cleaner will struggle to reach, but items themselves can also be harder to reach and awkward to get to. Making it more hassle than it’s worth!

In fact, it’s far better and convenient to just donate forgotten items or invest in proper storage solutions altogether. So, before you even think about shoving excess items under your bed, just avoid these things you should never store under the bed — that you probably do.

Woman reaching for shoe under bed (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you have a growing shoe collection for every occasion, it might be tempting to store some under the bed. However, experts advise not to store excess footwear here.

Stashing loose shoes under your bed can create a build-up of dust and dirt on them, or even cause damage from the limited space. What’s more, due to the lack of ventilation, this could create excess moisture,which could ruin the quality of leather shoes.

Instead, invest in suitable, under bed shoe organizers , or if you want to save space, hanging shoe storage to place inside entryway closets or wardrobes. We can recommend this Gorilla Grip Shoe Holder Rack for Over the Door ( $12, Amazon ), designed to be odor-free and dust-resistant. Or even opt for a rotating shoe rack like this Honey-Can-Do 3 Tier Chrome Shoe Tree ( $24, Amazon ), to suit your various footwear styles.

For more tips, check out these 9 space-saving ideas to organize shoes in your entryway.

2. Gym equipment or heavy items

Man working out with weights in bedroom (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Whether you’re building a home gym to suit your space, or workout in your bedroom, it can be tricky to store your equipment. However, avoid storing heavy items like dumbbells, weights or kettlebells under your bed.

Not only are these awkward to easily access but can accumulate dust or even damage the bed frame. More importantly, items that are too heavy to move, could cause sudden strain or injury. It’s always best to keep your gym equipment in storage containers or inside a closet, so it’s more accessible for your daily workouts.

3. Cardboard storage boxes

White cardboard box (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you have excess clutter, and want to make use of your empty cardboard boxes, avoid storing these under the bed. According to experts, cardboard boxes create the perfect environment for all sorts of bugs to crawl and hide in — such as moths or even termites. Silverfish in particular, are known to hide and feed off old papers and cardboard. In which case, you’d need to remove any cardboard boxes cluttering up the floor.

Instead, recycle your old cardboard boxes, and invest in suitable, ventilated storage bins for your items. In fact, these are the 3 things you should declutter right now, according to the experts , to help you with your cull!

4. Old electronic devices

Box of electronic devices (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Whether you’ve upgraded your smartphone or device, there’s no point hanging onto that box of old gadgets under your bed. Not only will these just attract dust, but can be easily forgotten (for years to come!).

If you can’t donate these or re-sell them online, you can take them to a local, recycling centers for electronics. These are specific for recycling the elements in electronics and safely dispose of the lead, mercury and cadmium in electronic gadgets.

5. Important paperwork or prints

Old photographs and documents (Image credit: Shutterstock)

From old bank statements and documents to sentimental cards and photos, it can make sense to store these under the bed. However, this is a firm no-no.

Often, this space lacks ventilation or is prone to fluctuating temperatures throughout the year.

As a result, changes in humidity and heat may ruin prints or make them stick together. Similarly, paperwork can damage or become discolored from humidity. If you want to preserve old paperwork or prints, these should be stored in a protective box in a dry area or on a shelf or drawer.