Stop hard water from ruining your coffee machine — 3 simple tests to try

How-to
By
published

Is hard water wrecking your coffee machine? Here’s how to check

KitchenAid Artisan Espresso Machine on kitchen counter
(Image credit: KitchenAid)
Jump to:

If your morning coffee hasn't been tasting right lately, hard water might be the culprit. Even the best coffee makers aren't safe from hard water build-up.

Those dissolved minerals, primarily calcium and magnesium, don't just leave unsightly scale on your sink and shower — they're also building up inside your coffee machine, affecting both flavor and functionality.

Hard water can cause some serious damage. It can clog the internal components of your coffee maker, reduce heating efficiency, and impart a metallic taste to your brew.

Over time, scale buildup might even shorten your machine's lifespan. Fortunately, determining whether you have hard water doesn't require professional help.

Here are three simple hard water tests you can try at home.

What is hard water?

Hard water contains high concentrations of dissolved minerals, particularly calcium and magnesium, which water picks up as it passes through limestone, chalk, and others.

While these minerals aren't harmful to human health, they're surprisingly destructive to appliances that heat water.

When hard water is heated inside your coffee machine, the minerals precipitate out of solution and form solid calcium carbonate deposits, commonly known as limescale.

How does this affect your coffee?

(Image: © Future)

Mineral buildup in your coffee machine can significantly impact both flavor and performance.

Hard water mutes flavor notes and introduces metallic tastes, while limescale buildup interferes with optimal brewing temperatures, leading to irregular extraction.

This not only wastes energy since scaled heating elements require more electricity to reach the right temperature. But it also shortens the lifespan of your machine by accelerating wear on its components.

How to test for hard water: The soap test

1. Find a clear bottle

(Image: © Shutterstock)

Start with a bottle that can hold at least 12 ounces (360 ml) of water. Ideally, the bottle should have a cap to make shaking easier, but any clear container will work in a pinch.

2. Fill with tap water

(Image: © Tom's Guide)

Pour exactly 12 ounces of your tap water into the container. Using the correct amount will ensure your test results are reliable.

3. Add liquid soap

(Image: © Tom's Guide)

Add 10 drops of liquid hand soap to the water. For best results, use hand soap rather than dishwashing detergent, as many dish soaps are formulated to work well even in hard water.

4. Shake the mixture

(Image: © Tom's Guide)

If your bottle has a cap, secure it tightly and shake the container vigorously for a few seconds.

Without a cap, stir the water energetically until the soap is thoroughly distributed.

5. Check for suds

(Image: © Tom's Guide)

Look at the top of the water for foam. An abundance of suds indicates soft water, while minimal foam suggests hard water.

If you see few bubbles, proceed to the next step.

6. Add more soap gradually

(Image: © Tom's Guide)

Continue adding soap in small increments of 5-10 drops, shaking after each addition. Keep track of how many drops you've added in total.

The total number of drops needed for good suds formation indicates your water hardness level:

  • 20 drops: slightly hard
  • 30 drops: moderately hard
  • 40 drops: hard
  • 50+ drops: very hard

How to test for hard water: Look for visual evidence

1. Examine your faucets and fixtures

(Image: © Shutterstock)

Check for white, chalky deposits around faucets, showerheads, and the spout of your coffee machine. These mineral deposits are a telltale sign of hard water.

2. Inspect your glassware

(Image: © Shutterstock)

Look for spots or film on glasses and dishes after washing. Hard water prevents soap from rinsing completely and leaves mineral spots when water evaporates.

3. Check your coffee machine components

(Image: © Breville)

Examine visible parts of your coffee maker, especially around water outlets and heating elements. Scale buildup on these external components indicates similar issues inside.

4. Assess your laundry

(Image: © Shutterstock)

Notice if your clothes and towels feel stiff or appear dull after washing. Hard water prevents detergent from working effectively, leaving mineral residue in fabric.

5. Monitor your water pressure

(Image: © Sasikan Ulevik on Unsplash)

Pay attention to decreased water flow from faucets or showerheads, which can indicate pipe scaling.

If hard water is affecting your plumbing, it's almost certainly impacting your coffee machine, too.

How to test for hard water: Use a testing kit for accuracy

Varify Water Hardness Test Kit
Varify Water Hardness Test Kit: was $12 now $9 at Amazon

Varify’s Water Hardness Test Kit helps you monitor water quality to protect your home and health. With a quick dip-and-read method, it delivers accurate results in seconds. An easy-to-read color chart simplifies interpretation, while FreshSeal packaging ensures long-term reliability.

View Deal

Water hardness test strips are widely available online or at stores that sell water treatment products. These inexpensive strips provide a quick and fairly accurate measurement.

Dip a test strip into your tap water according to the package instructions, usually for just a few seconds. Remove the strip and wait the specified time for the color to develop.

Compare the color change on the strip to the provided chart. Most test kits include a color scale that corresponds to different hardness levels.

You've now learned three ways to test for hard water, to make sure your coffee machine stays happy and healthy. While you're here, why not check out some of our other homes articles?

For Nespresso lovers, here's why your Nespresso has a flashing red light, and what to do about it. And for those with a Roomba, take a look at how to clean your Roomba for peak performance and how to empty it.

See more Home How-Tos
Kaycee Hill
Kaycee Hill
Tutorials editor

Kaycee is an Editor at Tom’s Guide and has been writing for as long as she can remember. Her journey into the tech world began as Cazoo's Knowledge Content Specialist, igniting her enthusiasm for technology. When she’s not exploring the latest gadgets and innovations, Kaycee can be found immersed in her favorite video games, or penning her second poetry collection. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
De&#039;Longhi La Specialista Opera is a stainless steel manual espresso machine with smart tamping, a group handle, steam wand, and grinder
Just got an espresso machine for Christmas? I’m an ex-barista and these are the 3 critical mistakes you need to be aware of
A person doing latte art in a black coffee mug
Coffee doesn’t have to be an expensive hobby — here’s my 5 favorite cheap accessories
A person doing latte art in a white cup
You can elevate your home cafe in 3 easy steps — here's how
A selection of the best coffee makers we tested
The best coffee maker in 2025
The Felicita Arc, with a bright LED screen and Felicita brand silicone heatproof mat, is photographed against a blue background
I’m an ex-barista and these are the best scales for coffee I’ve tested
De&#039;Longhi La Specialista Arte Evo
I made a life-changing shot of espresso in this De'Longhi coffee maker — and now I want to buy it
Latest in Home
Segway Max G3
I just took Segway's new flagship scooter for a test ride — 3 things I liked, and 2 I didn't
White bottle of bleach with cleaning products in blue box
How to get rid of bleach smell in your home — 5 quick tips to do now
Roomba Combo 205 robot vacuum mop
The Roomba is getting smarter — iRobot announces 8 new robot vacuums loaded with AI tech, starting at $299
What size air purifier do you need? We ask the experts
The Silent Beacon Bluetooth panic button worn on a wrist next to a Fitbit
I tried a physical panic button for 48 hours — and this tiny device already makes me feel safer
the dyson airwrap ID in teal and terracotta colorway (patina and orange) with a lapis case, with a brush, hairfryer, curling wand attachments
I pushed the new Dyson Airwrap i.d. to the limit with my frizzy damaged hair — and I'm never using another styler again
Latest in How To
White bottle of bleach with cleaning products in blue box
How to get rid of bleach smell in your home — 5 quick tips to do now
iPhone 16 Pro Max shown in hand
iOS 18.4 has dropped — 5 new iPhone features to try first
What size air purifier do you need? We ask the experts
Cuisinart toaster toast test
This 10-minute 'toast test' will reveal why your oven isn't cooking food evenly
ChatGPT on iPhone
5 mind-blowing ChatGPT prompts you’ll wish you knew sooner
Bulbs on a planting table
7 bulbs to plant in March for the best summer blooms
More about home
Segway Max G3

I just took Segway's new flagship scooter for a test ride — 3 things I liked, and 2 I didn't
White bottle of bleach with cleaning products in blue box

How to get rid of bleach smell in your home — 5 quick tips to do now
A woman sits on her bed meditating to try to fall asleep, a Tom&#039;s Guide Sleep Awareness Week 2025 graphic (right)

Forget sleepmaxxing — mindfulness is the key to better sleep, says expert
See more latest