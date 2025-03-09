Here's why your Nespresso has a flashing red light, and what to do about it

Simple troubleshooting solutions to keep your Nespresso machine happy

Nespresso Vertuo Next sitting on kitchen counter
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)
For coffee lovers that love convenient coffee at home, Nespresso machines are an incredibly popular choice. The quick and easy capsules mean you can get your coffee quickly and easily with just the press of a button.

But even the best Nespresso machines can confuse when they start flashing different color lights at you. Especially red — the universal color of danger. So, what does it mean when your Nespresso machine starts blinking red at you, and what should you do? Don't worry, we've got solutions for you below.

Why your Nespresso is flashing red

If you've noticed a red light, whether it's constant or flashing, you're most likely concerned. And you won't be able to get your coffee either, so we understand. To help troubleshoot this problem, here's six of the most common reasons your Nespresso is blinking red.

From overheating to user error, there's some simple solutions on how to fix it. But, you should always refer to your manufacturer's instructions for more details on these issues and if you still can't fix it, reach out to Nespresso's customer services team.

1. The Nespresso is blocked

Nespresso machines on kitchen counter

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If the red light on your Nespresso is blinking continuously and the machine head has stopped moving — you've got a blockage.

For this, you'll need to remove any obstruction and empty the capsule container, if needed, and then open or close the machine head, depending on its position.

2. It needs to be descaled

Breville Nespresso Creatista Plus sitting on kitchen counter

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Depending on what Nespresso machine you have, you might notice a flashing orange or half-red and half-green light on your machine that stays on. This means it needs to be descaled, and as the manufacturer's instructions state, performing a descale every 3 months will help with this problem before it gets to the red light stage.

To descale, head back to your instruction booklet to follow the correct steps on 'Descaling' to do this safely. You can still use the machine a few times after the red light first appears, but then it becomes necessary to perform the descale. Performing a descale will also help with the lifespan of your machine, taste of your coffee and temperature of your brew.

Roobi Nespresso Descaling Solution Kit: was $22 now $19 @ Amazon

Roobi Nespresso Descaling Solution Kit: was $22 now $19 @ Amazon
Specifically compatible with the Nespresso Vertuo range, this kit will last you 12 months for just $19. Using safe and organic ingredients, running a descale on your Nespresso will remove limescale, improve the taste of your coffee, and keep your brew at the best temperature. Oh, and avoid any annoying red lights.

View Deal

3. Your Nespresso has overheated

Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima control panel

(Image credit: Future / Millie Fender)

If the red light on your Nespresso is constant and the machine is not working, you need to turn it off because this means it has overheated. So, turn it off, unplug the power cord and wait 15 minutes before plugging it back in. This will allow the machine to cool down efficiently.

Turn the machine back on by pressing the lever down and while it heats back up, the red light will fade and a green light will return.

4. The water level is too low

Nespresso Pixie on kitchen counter

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Your Nespresso machine will tell you if you're running out of water. For this, simply fill the water tank back up and push button to start. You'll also need to open the machine head to eject the capsule and check that any fresh capsule you reinsert is in the correct position.

Make sure the machine head is fully closed and then push button to start.

5. It's not closed properly

Nespresso machines on kitchen counter

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Your Nespresso machine won't run if it's not locked all the way and this can happen when you don't shut the machine head properly.

To fix this, unlock the handle, lift the head, replace the capsule if needed at this point, and close the head again. This time ensuring that it's fully closed by pushing the lever to the left until it clicks.

6. It's running a special function

Nespresso Vertuo Plus

(Image credit: Future)

A combination of a red light flashing twice and then blinking orange means that your Nespresso is running a special function, usually selected from the menu. If the red light is blinking followed by a steady orange, you're still in that menu. This is where you choose a function like descaling, emptying the water tank, or resetting the machine.

Depending on what the function is, you need to complete the task. So, for example, if you're emptying the system, remove the water tank to reset. Or, you can open the machine head and let the capsule be ejected. Or, restart the function by pressing the button.

More from Tom's Guide

