LG's new AI smart home hub aims to give Alexa and SmartThings a run for their money

LG just revealed ThinQ ON, its new Matter-certified AI smart home hub. With Thread and Wi-Fi built-in, ThinQ ON seamlessly connects with the best smart home devices so that you can monitor and control them with voice commands or from the ThinQ app. This elevates ThinQ to a full smart home platform that isn't just limited to LG appliances—much like Samsung's transition to SmartThings.

A built-in speaker allows you to talk to LG's AI voice assistant, which you can use to play music and control your smart devices with voice commands. One of the device's key features is natural conversations driven by generative AI. This understands context and learns your preferences for each connected gadget. That information has the potential to determine how you adjust a room's lighting to shift throughout the day or your preferred smart thermostat temperatures.

(Image credit: LG)

With a compact design, the LG ThinQ ON has a rounded form factor that is not too far off from a hockey puck. It uses a low-key gray and white colorway to fit into virtually any space. This lightweight body is home to a high-performance AI chipset designed with future scalability in mind, which will come in handy given how fast generative AI is developing.

This news comes hot off the heels of LG's acquisition of the Athom smart home company back in July. Athom’s flagship smart hub, Homey Pro, unifies devices from different brands and technologies into one seamless system. It can connect to over 50,000 devices, while the Homey App Store features around 1,000 applications for connecting and controlling products from various global brands. This gives LG a serious leg up in establishing an open smart home platform that continues to expand.

More from Tom's Guide