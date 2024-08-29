LG's new AI smart home hub aims to give Alexa and SmartThings a run for their money
ThinQ ON is a Matter-certified smart home hub that controls more than just appliances from LG's smart home platform
LG just revealed ThinQ ON, its new Matter-certified AI smart home hub. With Thread and Wi-Fi built-in, ThinQ ON seamlessly connects with the best smart home devices so that you can monitor and control them with voice commands or from the ThinQ app. This elevates ThinQ to a full smart home platform that isn't just limited to LG appliances—much like Samsung's transition to SmartThings.
A built-in speaker allows you to talk to LG's AI voice assistant, which you can use to play music and control your smart devices with voice commands. One of the device's key features is natural conversations driven by generative AI. This understands context and learns your preferences for each connected gadget. That information has the potential to determine how you adjust a room's lighting to shift throughout the day or your preferred smart thermostat temperatures.
With a compact design, the LG ThinQ ON has a rounded form factor that is not too far off from a hockey puck. It uses a low-key gray and white colorway to fit into virtually any space. This lightweight body is home to a high-performance AI chipset designed with future scalability in mind, which will come in handy given how fast generative AI is developing.
This news comes hot off the heels of LG's acquisition of the Athom smart home company back in July. Athom’s flagship smart hub, Homey Pro, unifies devices from different brands and technologies into one seamless system. It can connect to over 50,000 devices, while the Homey App Store features around 1,000 applications for connecting and controlling products from various global brands. This gives LG a serious leg up in establishing an open smart home platform that continues to expand.
Hunter Fenollol is a Senior Editor for Tom’s Guide. He specializes in smart home gadgets and appliances. Prior to joining the team, Hunter reviewed computers, wearables, and mixed reality gear for publications that include CNN Underscored, Popular Mechanics, and Laptop Magazine. When he’s not testing out the latest cooking gadgets, you can likely find him playing a round of golf or out with friends feeding his paycheck to a QuickHit slot machine. Hunter started his career as an intern at Tom’s Guide back in 2019 while in college. He graduated from Long Island University Post with a degree in Communications and minor in Advertising. He has been vlogging ever since the iPhone 4 took front-facing cameras mainstream.