iOS 18 HomeKit update now lets you add Matter devices without a hub
Apple's iOS 18 update simplifies setting up Matter devices with HomeKit
Apple’s new iOS 18 update just gave HomeKit the ability to connect to Matter-over Wi-Fi gadgets without requiring extra apps or hardware. Meanwhile, Thread devices can be controlled locally via any iPhone with a Thread radio (the iPhone 15 Pro or newer). This makes linking and controlling the best smart home devices from Apple's smart home platform much easier.
Until now, you've needed a hub like the Apple TV 4K or HomePod to add a Matter device directly from the Home app—even if you weren't reliant on the newer Thread protocol. If you lacked one, you'd need to download and set up an account on a third-party app. This update removes the friction and saves you both time and storage space on your phone.
Strangely enough, this wasn't always the case. Matter's arrival to HomeKit forced users to have a home hub to add any Matter devices. In the past, you could connect any of the best HomeKit devices to the Home app over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi and control it from your Apple device locally from your property. For direct Matter device controls without a hub, you'll need an iPhone 15 Pro or newer with a Thread radio as well as devices compatible with the iOS 18 feature.
It's easy to get caught up in all of the hype surrounding the new iOS 18 features. However, this seamless smart home setup is an exciting upgrade that lays the groundwork for an even more connected home.
