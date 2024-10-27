Apple's rumored smart home display could get this retro iMac throwback

Apple reportedly has a new smart home device in the works that combines the capabilities of an iPad, Apple TV, and HomePod all in one. Apple's long-rumored smart home display is on track to launch as soon as next year, and it could sport a retro design reminiscent of one of Apple's beloved computers: the iMac G4.

That's according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in this weekend's Power On newsletter, where he outlined what to expect from Apple's upcoming push into the smart home space. The device will feature a square iPad-esque display "about the size of two iPhones side by side," making it a shoo-in for our ranking of the best smart displays.

"The screen is positioned at an angle on a small base, making it reminiscent of the circular bottom of the iMac G4 from a couple of decades ago," Gurman wrote, which would be a nice throwback for fans of the old-school iMac design. It's possible Apple could also include speakers in the base, "essentially turning the device into a HomePod with a screen."

Gurman also echoed previous reports that Apple's upcoming smart display, likely designed as a rival to Amazon’s Echo Show and Google’s Nest Hub, will run on the A18 chip. This would enable support for Apple Intelligence, Apple's suite of AI-powered features, which the company's current home lineup lacks the hardware to run on-device. Between its small size and "relatively cheap" price tag, Gurman posits it'll be marketed as a smart display to set up throughout the house for streaming Apple TV Plus, making FaceTime calls, web surfing and checking apps like Calendar and Notes. This smart display would run on a new operating system called homeOS that's based on the Apple TV's tvOS.

We'll have to wait until next year to see whether it'll be enough to make our best smart home devices list. 9to5Mac previously reported Apple is eyeing a spring 2025 release window.

More from Tom's Guide